In a press release, Hayward Area Memorial Hospital reported the last several weeks have been “extremely challenging” as it has “experienced a significant increase in the number of patients in our inpatient unit and emergency department.”
The release states the increase began in late October and took a slight dip over Thanksgiving week.
The hospital also noted a significant number of patients have COVID. “At any given time, about 50% of the patients we are seeing are COVID positive. As cases have risen across Wisconsin and Minnesota, transferring patients has been extremely challenging with many patients waiting several hours while we work to find an available bed.”
The hospital also expressed concern over a surge of Thanksgiving gathering COVID cases, but so far, according to Sawyer County Public Health Officer Julia Lyons, a surge or spike from Thanksgiving hasn’t materialized.
However, there are a significant number of new cases — 114 — from the previous week when, reportedly, reporting was low because of the holiday.
The hospital also cautioned against large gatherings with unvaccinated people, calling it “risky.”
“We continue to recommend the safety measures that have proven to be effective, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, of wearing a mask when in the community, avoiding large gatherings, washing and sanitizing your hands frequently and getting vaccinated,” the press release said.
As of Monday, Dec. 6, there were 3,229 confirmed and probable cases of COVID reported in the county, up from 3,115 from Monday, Nov. 29. There are 249 active cases being tracked.
The seven-day average of cases per 100,000 in the county still remains high at 95.8 cases per 100,000, keeping the county for yet another week in the “red” or high risk level.
Though she hasn’t seen a Thanksgiving-related rise in the numbers, Lyons said she believes overall reporting is still artificially low because of the holiday week and beyond, and she expects the numbers could spike eventually.
The Delta variant of the coronavirus is linked to most of the COVID cases, but there is concern the new variant, Omicron, which has been detected recently in Wisconsin and Minnesota, is reportedly more virulent than Delta.
“We know of one case of Omicron in the southern end of the state, and that person had been traveling,” she said.
Lyons said there are still many unknowns with the Omicron variant.
“We don’t know if it is going to spread easier,” Lyons said. “We don’t know if people will actually get sicker or if it will be similar to Delta. We just don’t know yet.”
Lyons reported last week that all the major vaccine makers — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are testing the efficacy of their vaccines against Omicron.
Health officials continue to recommend vaccination and a booster shot as the best protection against both the Delta and Omicron variants. And they also advise social distancing and wearing a mask if one will be in a gathering of unvaccinated persons.
Vaccine information
Sawyer County Public Health now has all three vaccines available for free for those ages 5 and older, including boosters for anyone 18 and older.
Sawyer County Public Health is providing COVID-19 testing and vaccination at 16092 Highway 63 on the south end of Hayward. Those wanting a COVID test or a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine or booster should call for an appointment at (715) 634-4806.
For safety concerns, Lyons said, all COVID-19 testing will be conducted curbside; vaccinations will be given inside the building.
Information on where to obtain a free vaccine is available by calling Sawyer County Public Health at (715) 634-4806 or online at sawyer-county-covid-19-response-sawyergis.hub.arcgis.com.
