Due to the uncertainty regarding gatherings of large groups, the Hayward Golf Club will not offer their junior golf program this summer.
“We look forward to this every June, so we’ll certainly miss it this year,” said club professional Ben Kanters. “However, we have every confidence that the program will be back in 2021 with renewed energy and excitement from all involved.”
Private lessons for youth are available with either the golf pro or assistant pro, Kanters said. Contact the Pro Shop for additional information.
The Pro Shop is open to the public with a limited capacity of five guests at one time.
The Couples League began play Sunday, May 17.
The Caddyshak Bar and Grill is open for take-out and curbside service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.