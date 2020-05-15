On Monday, May 11, Gov. Tony Evers loosened up his Safer at Home order — the order restricting movement, gatherings and non-essential businesses because of the COVID-19 pandemic — by what Evers called “another turn of the dial.” This allows smaller retail businesses to have up to five customers in their confines, following social distancing guidelines.
After Emergency Order 36 was issued Monday morning, Missy Hughes, chief executive officer of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), said later at an online briefing that the new order is aimed at smaller retail operations with less than 20 employees, representing just over 14,000 businesses in the state and impacting approximately 90,000 retail workers.
Evers said the new order covers just retail operations and not personal service businesses such as barber and beauty shops.
The state made the change after meeting federal criteria for re-opening in three areas, including having certainty that hospitals have the capacity to respond to the pandemic in a “non-crisis” manner and after the percentage of new positive test results have declined, even as the number of overall COVID-19 tests have increased.
Locally, small retailers have expressed frustration watching larger retail operations like Walmart operate as essential businesses while the smaller stores have been restricted.
The mood of small business owners was evident at a special meeting of the Hayward City Council on Monday, May 4, to considering re-opening businesses, a meeting that later resulted in three resolutions being passed Monday, May 11, at the monthly meeting of the council.
“It’s extremely important news as so many of our small businesses have been desperately waiting for the opportunity to show how they can serve their valued customers in a safe manner,” said Chris Ruckdaschel, executive director of the Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce. “They are ready and I encourage all to shop local to help jump start our local economy. Our small businesses, and the people behind them, are the backbone of our community.”
The Record talked to three local retailers about the announcement.
“Yes, we will certainly be taking advantage of that,” said Donna Disera, one of the owners of Lori’s Card and Gifts in Hayward. “We welcome, welcome, welcome back our customers.”
Disera said she will be wearing a mask to make customers comfortable.
“I’m already open,” Dave Jacobsen, owner of Nordic Northwoods of Hayward said about his reaction on learning of the new order.
Larry Mann, owner of Hayward Fly Fishing Company, said his small retail store has been considered an essential business since the fishing opener, May 2, but he hasn’t opened up the doors to normal operations because of concern for safety. The Monday announcement didn’t change his plans.
“Our decision to remain closed is not a political decision, but a safety decision,” he said.
Mann said his customers come from all parts of the state, region and nation who are fly fishing the region, and he has no way of knowing if they have traveled in a high risk area for COVID-19.
Mann has been taking orders online and over the phone and shipping out product or delivering by appointment.
The Record reached out to several other retail owners for comment but they were not available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.