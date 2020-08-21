After careful consideration of a number of factors, the Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and office have ultimately decided to cancel the 36th annual Hayward Fall Festival, which was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
“This decision was not made lightly, as we worked through many scenarios as to how we could safely host an event that gathers a large number of people in our small downtown,” said HACC Executive Director Chris Ruckdaschel Friday, Aug. 21.
“While we are very disappointed to not be hosting this event next month, we are already looking forward rto a bigger and better Fall Festival next year on Sept. 25, 2021,” Ruckdaschel said.
The Sawyer County American Cancer Society Relay for Life Super Hero 5K run-walk and fundraiser originally scheduled for Sept. 26 also has been canceled due to COVID-19.
