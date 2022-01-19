A Brooklyn, Wisconsin couple, Gary and Mary Francois, lost their home on the Tiger Cat Flowage to a fire Sunday night, Jan. 16.
The fire was reported by a neighbor at 7:08 p.m. at 12141N Pine Hollow Trail, south of the Wheel Inn and south of the junction of Hwy. 77 and 00 in the town of Spider Lake.
No one was at the home when the fire broke out. Relatives of the owners, John and Marie Murphy, were staying in the house and had gone out for dinner, said Jim Onarheim of the Round Lake Fire Department. They returned home to find fire trucks on scene and the house ablaze.
Several fire departments were paged out for suppression: Round Lake, Spider Lake, Town of Hayward, City of Hayward, and Bass Lake. Firefighters were on scene until close to midnight. They put more than 15,000 gallons of water on the fire. A Sawyer County ambulance was also on scene for stand-by.
The cause of the fire is being investigated, Onarheim said. The value of the loss to the owner is about $300,000, he said. The fair market value of the house is $256,000.
