In the Sept. 22 story “LCO school enrollment up, building being improved” it said the school had received $3.4 million from the Tribal American Rescue Plan. Those dollars were actually received from the Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Governing Board, which had received the federal funds.
The Sept. 8 story “Fireman Recalls paying respects to fallen colleagues in New York,” incorrectly said retired fireman Tom Whitt had traveled with others from his department to New York two weeks after 9/11 in 2001. It was actually four weeks after 9/11.
