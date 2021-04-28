In last week’s edition of the Record, an article titled “New restaurant opens on Nelson Lake,” Bullhead Bob’s business hours were incorrect. The correct hours are: open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays. They also offer takeout options for food. The Record regrets the error.

