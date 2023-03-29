(With information from Wikipedia and Wisconsin Public Radio)

An election will be held Tuesday April 4 to elect a justice to the Wisconsin Supreme Court for a 10-year term. Milwaukee County circuit judge Janet Protasiewicz and former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice Daniel Kelly advanced from the Feb. 21 nonpartisan primary, receiving 46% and 24%, respectively.

