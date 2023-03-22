The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has awarded the Courte Oreilles Lakes Association (COLA) a $150,000 aquatic invasive species (AIS) management grant for 2023-24.

Additionally, a $4,000 gran was awarded to COLA’s Clean Boats/Clean Water launch inspection program, along with a $1,400 grant for video cameras.

