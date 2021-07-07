The Courte Oreilles Lakes Association (COLA) and Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Conservation Department this summer are using a mechanical harvester dubbed the “Eco Beast” to remove problem plants such as curly leaf pondweed (CLP) and Eurasian water milfoil (EWM) from the 5,039-acre Lac Courte Oreilles and 213-acre Little Lac Courte Oreilles, thereby improving water quality.
Once harvested, the removed plants are dumped at an appropriate on-land site.
Removing the aquatic invasive species is believed to improve water quality by preventing the dead and decomposing plants from consuming dissolved oxygen and contributing more of the growth nutrient phosphorus into the sediment.
Over the past 18 months, COLA conducted a fundraising campaign to purchase an Eco-Harvester. As described by its manufacturer, the machine is the only one in the world that both pulls aquatic vegetation by the root system while also skimming floating weed fragments, weed mats and algae blooms. It can operate in as little as one foot of water.
COLA Communications Director Jim Coors said the Eco-Harvester funding campaign began in the fall of 2019. After the LCO Tribe joined the effort by providing $25,000 last spring, COLA ramped up the effort, and within a short period they reached the $100,000 goal to purchase the Eco-Harvester and a trailer to haul it, and also a dump trailer for moving plant material off the Eco-Harvester.
“A large number of COLA supporters generously, responded and donated,” Coors said. “Donations ranged from modest to very generous . . . people supported COLA as they could.
“It was a real risk to ask for donations in the spring of 2020 when COVID-19 first was noted,” Coors aid. “Then COVID-19 spread, putting people out of work, forcing many to stay at home, and preventing a great many from coming to visit their lake places.
“But COLA supporters and others showed it was right to simply go ahead,” Coors said. “Local LCO residents yes, but also people from California, Florida, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, North Dakota, Kansas, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Oregon, Georgia, Alabama, Arizona, Ohio . . . all responded.
“We even had donors who don’t own a property on the LCO lakes (Big and Little Lac Courtes Oreilles), but have been renters for years,” Coors said. They’d been encouraged to ‘treat this lake like it’s yours’. And they have …. and their landlord donated, too.”
COLA shares the Eco-Harvester with the Tribe, which not only contributed to the initial funding, but also provided maintenance and storage space as well as disposal sites for harvested plant material.
“Without the Tribe’s support for the Eco-Harvester and the efforts of the LCO Conservation Department to improve LCO’s water quality, the LCO lakes would be facing a very precarious future,” Coors added.
COLA officers and tribal conservation staff began operating the Eco-Harvester in mid-June along the southern shore near the eastern end of Big LCO, then progressed to Barbertown Bay, Anchor Bay and Musky Bay. They initially launched from Trail’s End Resort, where owner Michelle Horman allowed them to park the trailers for the day.
COLA President Kevin Horrocks said that what has been learned so far is that maneuverable satellite boats are very valuable in locating, spotting, marking with buoys and netting plant fragments; and that “teams and teamwork are vital. It’s difficult work, but it’s rewarding.”
“The immediate hit to the AIS was very noticeable, and pulling AIS is more effective than using herbicides,” he added.
“AIS removal works, but it is important to realize that we’re dealing with control and management, not elimination,” Horrocks added.
