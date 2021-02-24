The Courte Oreilles Lakes Association (COLA) is seeking public input on its proposed aquatic plant management plan for the next five years. The plan may be viewed on the association’s web site, www.cola-wi.org.
The draft plan reflects COLA’s intent to employ the recently purchased Eco-Harvester, an invasive aquatic plant-pulling machine, as the primary method of control for the two aquatic invasive species (AIS), curly-leaf pondweed and Eurasian water milfoil that have gained a foothold in the LCO lakes.
In addition to combating existing AIS, the draft APMP spells out how COLA intends to:
• Continue the volunteer shoreline monitoring effort in the coming years using the ArcGIS “Collector” app and platform to spot and record new AIS infestation.
• Maintain AIS surveillance and information at the boat landings on LCO thru the Wisconsin “Clean Boats-Clean Water” program.
• Advance education and assistance to LCO property owners to restore shoreline buffers and habitat to reduce the current 40% sub-standard shoreline buffer rate on the LCO lakes.
The plan will allow for COLA to maintain eligibility for DNR aquatic invasive control grants and guide COLA, the LCO Tribe, Sawyer County and the DNR in aquatic plant management for the lake over the next five years (2021 through 2025).
Curly leaf pondweed (CLP) was first discovered in the lake in 2005 and Eurasian Water Milfoil (EWM) was first discovered in 2017. Since the discovery of CLP, management efforts related to aquatic plants have primarily focused on controlling CLP and more recently EWM.
To address CLP, the association completed an aquatic plant management plan for the lake in 2011. It updates that previous plan. It also identifies the issues and need for management, reviews past management aquatic plant activities and presents management options.
By evaluating these components and issues, a strategy was developed for the management of aquatic plants in the lake, including:
• Controlling existing populations of AIS.
• Preventing the introduction and spread of aquatic invasive species.
• Preserving the lakes’ diverse native plant communities.
• Informing lake residents and users of the importance of native aquatic plants, the means to protect them, and the threat of aquatic invasive species.
• Restorating and preserving native shoreline vegetation.
• Asking waterfront residents to protect lake water quality and plant communities by minimizing runoff of pollutants from their lake properties.
Once all comments are received and the appropriate adjustments have been made to the draft APMP, COLA will submit the final APMP to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for their review and approval.
The draft is intended for public review from March 1 through March 30. Any comments to the plan should be submitted by email to COLA at communications@cola-wi.org or by contacting Gary Pulford at (612) 839-8558.
