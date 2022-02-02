The Northwest Wisconsin Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition (HERC) is seeking volunteer organizations that may be interested in using their time, talents and skills to help during future emergencies in the area.
HERC was awarded a Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters development grant in May 2021 and is hoping to identify and provide training to interested community partners. Three project managers who live in the area have been hired to assist with this project in 11 northern counties and on four tribal reservations.
Project managers have started contacting volunteer organizations in the region to determine interest in more information about this project, including churches, civic organizations and other groups that provide non-governmental services to their communities.
According to HERC Program Coordinator, Aimee Wollman Nesseth, the goal is to begin to work with groups in early 2022 that have expressed interest in providing assistance to their communities in the event of a natural or human-made disaster.
“Many volunteer organizations may not be aware of the needs during a disaster and how they may have resources to help meet those needs. These resources may include people, food, clothing, emergency shelter or other direct response,” said Wollman Nesseth. “We are building on already existing capabilities and want organizations in our communities to consider how they can further partner with emergency management and other volunteer organizations throughout the State.”
Further education and training will be made available based on needs identified.
Persons involved with a volunteer organization who would like further information are askied to contact their area project manager assigned to their county or tribe.
For Sawyer, Price and Rusk counties and the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, contact Steve Bethke at (612) 791-7615 or enduro21@msn.com.
