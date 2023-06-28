The Wild Rivers Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol will host their annual drive-in, fly-in pancake breakfast and open house from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday July 2 in their hangar at the Sawyer County Airport.

The cost is $7 for adults and $3 for ages 12 and under. Proceeds go toward the ongoing expenses of the squadron’s program of aerospace education.

  

