Neglecting child
Elizabeth Kay Enoch, 44, 9678N Hwy. NN, Hayward is charged with felony neglect of a child-resulting in bodily harm July 23, 2020. An LCO police officer responded to a report of a possible overdose in the Sevenwinds Casino parking lot. He found a woman in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and a 7-year-old girl passed out in the front passenger seat. She was breathing and had a pulse but was unresponsive. The officer gave the child a sternum rub and she regained consciousness for short periods of time, indicative of a drug overdose. Also in the vehicle were a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old child, alert and conscious, who were the children of the driver. Enoch, the mother of the 7-year-old girl, arrived on scene and accompanied her daughter in an ambulance to the hospital.
During a forensic interview with a specialist at the Witness Child Advocacy Center in in Duluth, attended by an LCO police officer, the girl stated she was at the casino hotel room with her mother and another woman. The girl said she was pricked by a needle while getting a tablet out of a purse for the woman. She saw needles in the purse and a paper package. She said the purse’s owner and Enoch argued about the needle exposure and then left the hotel. The girl got into the car in the parking lot, felt tired and fell asleep. She woke up in the ambulance.
The girl told the forensic interviewer that the woman purse owner earlier had pricked her own arm in a bathroom, got an”owie,” turned into a “monster” and “acted crazy,” knocked something over and ran out of the hotel room.
Enoch is summoned to appear in court March 29.
Felony OWI
Aimee Anne Stands, 49, 9562 Drytown Avenue, Hayward, was sentenced to three years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision for felony driving while intoxicated-seventh offense March 8, 2021, on Boylan Road, Town of Sand Lake. She was fined $2,502.
A felony charge of driving with a prohibited blood alcohol concentration-seventh offense was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion and a charge of driving while revoked was dismissed but read in. When on supervision, Stands must maintain absolute sobriety, complete an AODA assessment and follow through with recommendations, complete an assessments regarding her criminogenic needs, and find and maintain full-time employment. Her driver’s license is revoked for her lifetime.
Battery by prisoners
Three Sawyer County Jail inmates are charged with party to battery by a prisoner and party to felony substantial battery to a fellow inmate Jan. 17. The inmate told an officer that two inmates punched, kicked and elbowed him for about one minute in a dormitory day room for unknown reasons, causing lower back and neck injuries. He pulled himself under a bank bed to get away from them. The inmate was transported to the hospital emergency room, where he was diagnosed with a nasal bone fracture.
Charged are Quill Running Buffalo Hawk, also known as Quill Wade, 41, Green Bay; Cody J. Potack, 25, 12996W Indian Lake Road, Hayward; and David A. DeNasha Jr., 27,6793N Conger Road, Couderay.
An officer monitored tape recordings of phone conversations between Quill Hawk and other individuals, which indicated that Hawk had asked the other two inmates to do the assault.
Hawk/Wade is summoned to appear in court March 1, Potack on March 8 and DeNasha on March 22.
Felony impaired driving
Duane Joseph Miller, 37, 4496N Hoffer Road, Couderay, was sentenced to three years in prison plus three years’ extended supervision and was fined $2,527 for felony driving with a prohibited blood alcohol concentration (PAC)-sixth offense Nov. 5, 2021, on Highway K south of Highway B. His license is revoked for his lifetime. A charge of felony driving while intoxicated-sixth offense was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion. Dismissed but read in were charges driving while revoked and tampering with or failure to install an ignition interlock device (IID).
Miller’s probation was revoked, and he was sentenced to a concurrent sentence of three years in prison plus three years of extended supervision for felony driving while intoxicated-fifth offense Feb. 25, 2020, at Highway B and Round Lake School Road.
Heroin possession
Selina C. Isham, 36, 13236 Bacon Square, Hayward, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin March 12, 2021, at a residence on South Reserve Lane in the Town of Couderay. Dismissed but read in was a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.
Isham also pleaded guilty to escaping criminal arrest Feb. 2, 2021. She was released from jail for a doctor’s appointment and failed to return.
Judge John Yackel revoked Isham’s bond, ordered a pre-sentence investigation from the Department of Corrections and set a sentencing hearing for April 5.
Theft by contractor
Gregory J. Trapp, 54, 52190 Moen Road, Barnes, is charged with felony theft in a business setting ($2,500 to $5,000) between Nov. 29, 2019, and March 19, 2021. A Hayward homeowner told police that he contracted with Trapp to make external repairs to his house. Trapp removed the deck, which caused water to leak into the basement. The owner stated he paid Trapp $3,000 to remove the deck and $3,500 for materials to rebuild the deck, but Trapp never showed up, although the owner made numerous attempts to contact him. The man’s attorney sent a letter to Trapp’s business address, asking him arrange a time agreeable to both parties to complete the work, or return the money that was advanced but Trapp did not respond.
Trapp is summoned to appear in court March 29.
Pointing gun at person
Blake Allen Smith, 33, Coon Rapids, Minnesota, was placed on one year of probation and fined $579 to for misdemeanor intentionally pointing a firearm at another person in an incident in the town of Winter Nov. 7, 2020. Smith received three years’ probation and was fined $654 for party to possession of methamphetamine. Dismissed but read in was a charge of party to possession of heroin. Dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion was a charge of party to felony battery. As conditions of probation, Smith must complete an AODA assessment and follow-through with recommendations, complete any counseling and programming deemed appropriate by his agent and follow through, and have no contact with the victims or their residence.
According to the criminal complaint, a sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a disturbance on South Clover Road; the suspects had left from the scene in a tan Mercedes SUV that had Minnesota license plates and a gun in the vehicle. The complainant said the individuals had entered the house in violation of a restraining order. One of them pushed a handgun into the back of the complainant’s head, another suspect pulled the complainant partway into the vehicle, and the driver dragged the man down the driveway. Another suspect stole the man’s cell phone before they departed. The victim sustained a cut to his right hand and said his ribs hurt. The officer found a plastic bag with narcotics residue in the house’s attic.
Impaired driving
Driving under the influence of a restricted controlled substance-first offense: Alan J. Drobot, 35, Allendale Road, Stone Lake, June 27, 2021, on Rollingwood Road west of Highway F, $811.50 forfeiture, order for intoxicated driver assessment and safety plan.
Intoxicated driving
Operating while intoxicated (OWI)-second offense: Anthony J. Simmons, 55, W4593 Rainman Road, Stone Lake, June 23, 2020, on Highway 27 north of Highway 70, $1,305 fine, 10 days in jail with credit for six days served and Huber privileges, license revoked 12 months, ignition interlock device required on any vehicle owned or driven for 12 months, Dismissed but read in were charges of operating with a prohibited blood alcohol concentration, driving while revoked and misdemeanor bail jumping.
OWI-first offense: Reyna A.T. Wemigwans, 27, Hwy. E, Hayward, Jan. 1 on Highway 27 near Florida Avenue, $937.50 forfeiture, license revoked eight months, ignition interlock device (IID) required on any vehicle owned or driven for eight months, undergo OWI and AODA assessments and follow through with recommendations. Charge of operating with PAC 0.08 to 0.15 percent, dismissed on prosecutor’s motion.
Criminal damage
Alexander B. Mays, 23, Muriel Street, Hayward, was placed on one year of probation for criminal damage to a mailbox on West Fourth Street Dec. 10, 2020. Dismissed but read in were charges of misdemeanor battery to a woman (domestic abuse), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse) and misdemeanor bail jumping. He is ordered to have no contact with the victim or victim’s residence, and to complete any counseling and programming deemed appropriate by his probation agent and follow through. He was assessed $100 restitution and $443 court costs.
Retail theft
Tabetha A. Goodman, 35, Minong, retail theft from L & M Fleet Supply Jan. 18, $200.50.
Alyssa M. Littlewind, 27, Park Road, Hayward, retail theft from Kwik Trip Jan.4, $200.50.
Lisa M. Morgan, 40, Lester Road, Springbrook, retail theft from Kwik Trip Dec. 29, 2021, $200.50.
Clifford J. Penass, 21, Hwy. K, Hayward, retail theft from L & M Fleet Supply Jan. 4, $200.50.
Bail jumping
Jerianna R. Mike, 27, Poppletown Road, Hayward, was placed on one year of probation and assessed $443 court costs for a misdemeanor bond violation Aug. 12, 2021. A charge of disorderly conduct (domestic abuse) was dismissed but read in. She must complete any counseling and programming deemed appropriate by her agent, and follow through.
Traffic violations
Reckless driving, endangering safety: Francis J.D. Hammer, 27, Kansas Avenue, Hayward, $389.50, plus failure to yield from stop sign, $175.30, and speeding 35 to 39 mph over limit, $358 fine and license suspended 15 days.
Driving while revoked: Adele L. Morrow, 47, Pine Street South, Stone Lake, $579.
Speeding 20 to 24 mph over limit: Maria C. Tracy, 46, Somerset, $225.70.
Driving while license is suspended, $200.50 each: Tracey L. Alexander, 57, Scipio Avenue, Hayward; Thaddeus J. Carroll, 34, Giiwedin Drive, Hayward; Owen P. Harvey, 21, Bill’s Road, Hayward; Jason A. Johnson, 36, Town Industrial Park Road, Hayward; Justin J. Neidermann, 44, Glen Flora; Serena A. Robertson, 34, Froemel Road, Hayward; Luke S. Schoepke, 40, Hanson Road, Exeland; Jena M. Unseth, 30, Frels Road, Cable; Elise E. White,18, Akikaandag Lane, Hayward.
Speeding 16 to 19 mph over limit, $200.50 each: Fuad A. Adebayo, 29, East Windsor, New Jersey; Brooke N. Dreckman, 29, Danbury; Dana M. Kasper, 31, New Richmond;
Driving without insurance: Ann M. Dauphinais, 52, South Reserve Road, Stone Lake, $200.50; Kirk J. Walczak, 46, Towne View Road, Hayward, $200.50.
Speeding 11 to15 mph over limit: Katrina K. Meyer, 19, Hwy. D, Exeland, $175.30.
Nonregistration: Skye M. Fairbanks, 24, Hwy. 48, Exeland, $175.30; Nathan W. Rickards, 39, Raven Road, Hayward, $175.30.
Snowmobiling violations
Failure to comply with snowmobile trail regulatory signs, $232 each: Noah D. Amundson, 24, Lakeville, Minnesota; Bryan F. Duray, 53, Twin Lake Road, Hayward; Tanner E.C. Habeger, 29, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Mason M. Kehren, 18, Lake City, Minnesota; Thomas K. Peterson,25, Prior Lake, Minnesota; Bryan C. Peterson, 23, Prior Lake, Minnesota; Lowell C. Rieger, 61, Prior Lake, Minnesota.
Operating snowmobile without trail use sticker: Richard A. Braithwaite, 39, Kenyon, Minnesota, $232; Ryan M. Zwart, 25, Madison, $232.
Hunting violation
Hunting deer without required color clothing: Michael T. Pelkowski, 60, Peterson Road, Hayward, $162.60.
Truant from school
Truant from school: Kayden C. Coss, 18, Sunset Circle, Hayward, $200.50.
