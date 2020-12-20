Meth possession
A sentence of 18 months in prison plus two years of extended supervision was stayed, and John Ralph Andersen, 44, 6846N South Reserve Road, Stone Lake, was placed on three years of probation and fined $748.50 for possession of methamphetamine Nov. 13, 2019, in Reserve. He must complete an AODA assessment and any counseling and programming deemed appropriate by his agent and follow through. Dismissed but read in were charges of felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Burglary
Thomas J.C. Isham, 24, a current inmate in the state prison at Waupun, was placed on three years of probation and fined $654 for burglary while arming himself with a dangerous weapon (firearm) July 21-22, 2019, at a residence on Twin Lake Road in the Town of Round Lake. As a condition of his sentence, he must spend eight months in jail (concurrent with any other sentence). A charge of criminal damage to property was dismissed but read in. The amount of restitution is held open. He is ordered to have no contact with the victims.
Felony OWI
Deanna Rae Coon/Campbell, 46, 6788N Norway Shores Lane, Stone Lake, is charged with felony operating while intoxicated (OWI)-eighth offense, felony driving with a prohibited blood alcohol concentration-eighth offense, resisting an officer and possession of THC Oct. 3, in the Town of Sand Lake. An LCO police officer located Coon’s white 2015 Chevy Impala parked in the southbound lane of Potato Road without lights at 12:45 a.m. with Coon passed out in the driver’s seat. Gem bags containing 2.7 grams of marijuana were found in her purse. A blood sample was drawn from her and it tested 0.15 percent. She was placed on a $2,000 cash bond pending her initial court appearance Jan. 15.
Substantial battery
David Arnold Belille Jr., 26, 12712W Daycare Drive, Hayward, was placed on three years of probation for felony substantial battery to a man at Frankie’s Pizza in Hayward Aug. 16. A charge of disorderly conduct was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion. Belille was assessed $5,867.65 restitution plus surcharges to the victim for medical expenses. He is ordered to complete any counseling and programming deemed appropriate by his agent, and follow through, and to have no contact with the victim.
Belille was sentenced to three days in jail for misdemeanor battery July 27.
Auto theft
Michael J. DeNasha, 30, 13735W Thoroughfare Road, Stone Lake, is charged with taking and driving a gray 2010 Ford Escape from a driveway in the Town of Bass Lake without the owner’s consent Nov. 20. The vehicle was found in a yard several hours later.
A warrant was issued for DeNasha’s arrest.
Felon with firearm
Alan H. Helander, 53, 157865 Carlson St., Hayward, is charged with felony possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony, possession of THC and drug paraphernalia Dec. 10 in Hayward. A sheriff’s deputy stopped Helander’s black Cadillac DeVille on Pinewood Drive off Olker Road. The car’s license plates belonged to a 2009 Dodge Caravan. Helander had a child support warrant for his arrest and his driver’s license was suspended. An officer found a meth pipe in the vehicle, plus a baggy with 3.56 grams of marijuana, two marijuana pipes and a 9 mm. handgun with a loaded magazine.
Helander was placed on a $5,000 signature bond pending a Jan. 5 initial court appearance. Bond conditions include absolute sobriety, no firearms or weapons, no consumption or possession of controlled substances and no drug use without a valid prescription.
Battery
Catrina Marie White, 42, 9149N Akikaandag Lane, Hayward, was placed on two years of probation and fined $579 for misdemeanor battery to a 37-year-old woman and disorderly conduct Dec. 7, 2019, at her residence. As conditions of probation, she must maintain absolute sobriety and not possess or consume any alcohol or drugs without a valid prescription. She is ordered to pay $984 restitution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and $276 restitution to the victim. Also, she must spend 60 days in jail with Huber privileges or on electronic monitor if allowed by the jail. She is ordered to take Compass Evaluation and complete any counseling and programming deemed appropriate by her agent to assist with criminogenic needs, and follow through. She is to have no contact with the victim unless approved by her agent.
Sex offender violation
Patrick Dean Tainter, 39, formerly of 11656W Hwy. CC, Couderay, and currently an inmate in the Racine Correctional Institution, was fined $654 for a sex offender registry violation Aug. 14, 2019, by failing to notify the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry that he was using Facebook. Two other charges of violating sex offender registry rules were dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion.
Resisting/obstructing officer
Paula I. Emery, 48, Giiwedin Drive, Hayward, was placed on one year of probation and assessed $443 costs for resisting or obstructing an officer July 5. A charge of driving while revoked was dismissed but read in.
THC possession
Robert J. Owens, 32, Pasha Street, Couderay, forfeited $263.50 for possession of THC Oct. 19, 2020, on Hwy. 27 863 feet east of Valesh Road, and forfeited $263.50 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dewayne W. Hammer, 42, Crawford Street, Winter, was fined $673.50 for possession of THC Feb. 11, 2020, in Winter. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed but read in.
Disorderly conduct
Edwin F. Gorski, 49, W. 3rd St., Hayward (Oct. 18, 2020, at 15958 Third Street), forfeit $200.50.
Anthony D. Vallos, 57, Ricko Lane, Hayward (May 29 on Highway 27 168 feet south of Bay Avenue), forfeit $150.10, plus driving without carrying a license, $175.30.
Charges dismissed
Numerous charges against Zeb Cornelius Olsen, 36, W5216 S. Clover Rd., Winter, were dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion or before his initial court appearance: Party to second-degree recklessly endangering safety Nov. 7; party to possession of methamphetamine and heroin, knowingly violating a domestic abuse injunction, party to theft, party to battery; possession of methamphetamine April 7; disorderly conduct (domestic abuse)-two counts, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Traffic violations
Speeding 45 mph or more over limit: Joseph A. Capelle, 24, Hwy. 63, Hayward, (Nov. 6, 2020), $515.50 and 15-day license suspension, plus speeding 25 to 29 mph over limit (Oct. 27, 2020), $250.90 and 15-day license suspension, plus driving while license is suspended, two citations, $200.50 each.
Unsafe cutting in when passing: Michael P. Newberry, 31, Ironwood, Michigan, $232, plus reckless driving-endangering safety, $389.50, plus driving while revoked, $200.50, plus operating left of center, $213.10, and unsafe passing on right, $232.
Speeding 35 to 39 mph over limit: Logan R. Nelson, 22, Hamblin Street, Hayward, $358 and 15-day license suspension.
Reckless driving-endangering safety: Eeriesse T. Whithead, 26, Hwy. B, Hayward, $389.50.
Speeding 25 to 29 mph over limit: Eethan R. Walters, 18, Brighton, Michigan, $250.90.
Speeding 20 to 24 mph over limit: Dakota J. White, 23, Cemetery Road, Exeland, $225.70.
Failure to yield right of way: Paula I. Emery, 48, Giiwedin Drive, Hayward, $187.50.
Failure to stop at stop sign: Steven W. Martinson, 18, Taylor Road, Hayward, $175.30, plus passing in no-passing zone, $213.10, plus speeding 25 to 29 mph over limit,, $250.90 and 15-day license suspension.
Driving without a valid license, $200.50 each: Shawn M. Demarr, 25, Schoolhouse Circle, Hayward; Santino S. Pacheco, 38, Beal Avenue, Hayward; Cleo Salinas, 26, Duluth; Joshua R. Smith, 26, Sandstone, Minnesota; Skylar E. Zimit, 26, West Second Street, Hayward, $200.50.
Driving while license is suspended: Angelina R. Martin, 47, Akikandaag Lane, Hayward, $200.50; Levi W. Warner, 39, Eau Claire, $200.50.
Speeding 11 to 15 mph over limit: David A. Irvine, 52, Spooner, $183.30.
Log truck overweight: Chad Roesler Trucking LLC, Dorchester, $714.39; Logwagon LLC, Medford, $425.22.
Violating Class A highway weight limits: Purple Turtle Trucking LLC, Park Falls, $2,547.23.
Driving without insurance: Robert J. Dezotell, 40, Parker Road, Clam Lake, $200.50; Robert J. Trepania, 44, Gibson Avenue, Stone Lake, $200.50.
Driving without carrying a license: Christopher L. Rodriguez, 19, West Third Street, Hayward, $200.50; John A. McCracken, 18, Nisway Street, Hayward, $200.
Speeding 1 to 10 mph over limit: Matthew A. Schaaf, 44, Aspen Lane, Hayward, $175.30.
Violation of child safety restraint requirements (child under 4 years of): Caley M. Schaaf, 21, Hwy. B, Hayward, $175.30.
Forfeiting $10 each were two individuals for failure to wear their seat belt and three individuals for driving without proof insurance.
ATV/UTV violations
Illegally operating ATV or UTV on or in the vicinity of a highway: David E. McClain, 53, Riverside Road, Hayward, $232.
Improperly operating ATV or UTV on public property: Mark S. Shipley, 58, Hermantown, Minnesota, $232.
Underage with alcohol
Patrick A. Baker, 18, Pokegama Road, Couderay, $263.50.
Maria C. Fierro, 18, Maple Grove, Minnesota, $263.50.
Hunting violations
Hunting waterfowl with gun capable of holding more than three shells: Cody M. Feldmann, 25, Cornell, $182.70.
Possessing lead shot while hunting waterfowl: Julie K. Schmock, 26, Chippewa Trail, Hayward $222.90.
Trespass to land
Richard R. Senn, 66, Cedarburg, $263.50.
Dog violation
Failure to license dog: Allison C. Cuddy, 41, Hwy. 63, Cable, $200.50
