Nathan Z. Johnson, 31, 13119 Short Valley Road, Hayward, is charged with first-degree felony recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer and driving while revoked March 24, 2023 in the town of Spider Lake. An LCO police officer attempted to stop a southbound vehicle driven by Johnson on Hwy. 00 one mile north of Hwy. 77. The driver sped away, went through a stop sign onto Hwy. 77 and traveled eastbound toward Clam Lake at speeds up to 110 mph, passing two other vehicles in no-passing zones. The driver turned north onto Upper A Road and continued at 80 mph past LeTourneau Lane, where his vehicle came to rest in a snowbank. Johnson exited the vehicle and ran towards the woodline, as the officer, with his sidearm drawn, told him to stop and get down onto the ground with his hands up. Johnson fell in the snow and was taken into custody. He had two warrants for his arrest.

