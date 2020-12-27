Meth possession
Marian M. Belille, 38, 12780 Neezh St., Hayward, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping and driving while revoked Dec. 2 in Hayward. She was stopped by a sheriff’s deputy while driving on Rock Creek Road near Highway B. Two bindles containing a total 1.48 grams of meth were found in her sweatshirt front pocket.
Belille was placed on a $500 signature bond. A plea and sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 26, 2021.
Heroin offenses
Clinton West Price Jr., 31, 15021W Watertower Lane-Unit N, Hayward, was placed on five years of probation and fined $1,079.25 for delivery of less than three grams of heroin at his residence Jan. 8. As a condition of probation, he must complete any counseling and programming deemed appropriate by his agent and follow through.
Price received a concurrent three years probation and was fined $748.50 for maintaining a drug trafficking place. A charge of possessing more than 50 grams of heroin with intent to deliver was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion.
Price was sentenced to one year in jail and fined $843 for attempting to flee or elude a traffic officer July 31 on Highways NN, N, CC, H and the Ashegon Fire Lane. He has Huber privileges and was credited with 278 days in custody. Charges of felony bail jumping and driving while revoked were dismissed but read in.
Felony THC
Douglas J. Kagigebi, 27, 12701W Indian Trail Road, Hayward, is charged with felony possession of THC-second and subsequent offense Dec. 7 in the Town of Hayward. He was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by a sheriff’s deputy on World’’s End Road off Highway NN. A baggy containing 1.02 grams of marijuana was found underneath the seat where he was sitting.
Kagigebi had a felony warrant for his arrest out of Minnesota. He was placed on a $1,000 signature bond and a probation hold pending his initial court appearance on Jan. 5, 2021.
A passenger in the vehicle during the Dec. 7 traffic stop, Heather R. Martinson, 26, 15976W 4th St., Hayward, is charged with felony possession of a bindle containing .08 gram of heroin. She was placed on a $2,500 signature bond pending her initial court appearance on Jan. 5, 2021.
Bail jumping
Victor A. Lacapa, 23, 7187N Larsen Road, Hayward, is charged with a felony bond violation by being at residence in the Town of Hayward with which he had a no-contact order Dec. 16, 2020.
Lacapa was placed on a $1,000 cash bond pending his initial court appearance Jan. 5, 2021.
Drug paraphernalia
Farrah N. Schiller, 29, Ironwood, Michigan, was fined $579 for possession of drug paraphernalia pursuant to a traffic stop on Highway 63 South near Boys Camp Road May 26, 2020.
Disorderly conduct
Vincent L. Williams, 18, Farmington, Minnesota, forfeited $330.50 for disorderly conduct Aug. 6 at Frankie’s Pizza in Hayward. A charge of party to misdemeanor battery was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion.
