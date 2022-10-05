...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO
4 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Two Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 4 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Carl A. Chalepah, 61, 9630N Hwy. K, Hayward, is charged with felony threatening an LCO tribal police officer and misdemeanor hit and run of an attended vehicle Sept. 17, 2022, in the town of Bass Lake. The officer was dispatched to a hit and run incident on Poplar Lane, where a woman reported that a silver SUV had hit her vehicle as she was driving, causing damage to its driver’s side. The man then drove towards Hwy. K. The officer located the beige Hummer and conducted a traffic stop on Lake Drive. Chalepah appeared to be intoxicated and refused an intoximeter test. The officer conducted field sobriety tests and obtained a warrant to draw a blood sample from Chalepah at the jail. Chalepah threatened to shoot the officer in the head, to “beat the f . .” out of the officer, and to harm the officer’s family.
