Threat to officer

Carl A. Chalepah, 61, 9630N Hwy. K, Hayward, is charged with felony threatening an LCO tribal police officer and misdemeanor hit and run of an attended vehicle Sept. 17, 2022, in the town of Bass Lake. The officer was dispatched to a hit and run incident on Poplar Lane, where a woman reported that a silver SUV had hit her vehicle as she was driving, causing damage to its driver’s side. The man then drove towards Hwy. K. The officer located the beige Hummer and conducted a traffic stop on Lake Drive. Chalepah appeared to be intoxicated and refused an intoximeter test. The officer conducted field sobriety tests and obtained a warrant to draw a blood sample from Chalepah at the jail. Chalepah threatened to shoot the officer in the head, to “beat the f . .” out of the officer, and to harm the officer’s family.

