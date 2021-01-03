Heroin possession
A Minneapolis man who was arrested for possessing heroin, meth and THC while driving through Stone Lake on Jan. 24, 2020, was sentenced to six years in prison.
James Quinton Griffin, 35, Minneapolis, also was sentenced to six years of extended supervision and was fined $1,079.25 for felony possession of more than 50 grams of heroin with intent to deliver.
While he was being booked into the Sawyer County Jail, a baseball-sized quantity of substance was found on Griffin’s person. It was vacuum-wrapped and field tests later determined it to be 64.1 grams of heroin, 23.9 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of cocaine and additional marijuana.
Dismissed but read in were charges against Griffin of possession of 10 to 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, (second or subsequent offense), possession of 1 to 5 grams of cocaine and possession of 200 grams or less of THC.
Griffin was credited with 331 days served in jail. He must maintain absolute sobriety, undergo counseling and programming as directed by the Department of Corrections, complete an AODA assessment and follow through with recommendations.
OWI-7th offense
Woodrow Alan Gordon, 44, 8268N Hwy. K, Hayward, was sentenced to three years in prison plus five years on parole and was fined $2,800 for felony driving while intoxicated-seventh offense, Sept. 2, 2020, in Hayward. A charge of felony driving with a prohibited blood alcohol-concentration-seventh offense was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion. Dismissed but read in were charges of felony spitting on a public safety worker, failure to install an ignition interlock device and driving while revoked.
As conditions of extended supervision, Gordon must maintain absolute sobriety, complete any counseling and programming deemed appropriate by his agent and follow through. He was credited with 111 days in jail.
On Sept. 2, a city police officer encountered Gordon and his disabled 2002 Pontiac Bonneville at Greenwood Lane and Highway 63 on Sept. 2. Gordon clenched his fists and yelled profanities, became angry and uncooperative. His breath measured .108 percent alcohol on a preliminary breath test (PBT). He spit all over the inside of the squad vehicle and repeatedly banged his head on the inside window while being transported to the jail. At the jail, he spat again, hitting the officer on his left cheek, chest and leg of his uniform.
Gordon was placed on a $10,000 signature bond; his initial court appearance is set for Oct. 13.
Meth possession
Victor Lee Crone, 27, 7501N Skunawong Drive, Hayward, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and a felony bond violation Dec.10. He was a passenger in a car stopped by a sheriff’s deputy on Highway 27 near Dyno Drive in Hayward. K-9 “Oscar” alerted to drugs in the vehicle. A deputy searched Crone and found a gem bag containing 0.13 gram of meth.
Crone was placed on a $250 cash bond. He failed to appear in court on Dec. 22 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Jacqueline M.L. DeNasha, 26, 7160N Ziibiins Trail, Couderay, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine Dec. 18 in Hayward. Deputies were dispatched to the Steakhouse & Lodge on a report of a stolen vehicle. They found the vehicle parked in front of a motel room door. Upon searching the room, they found two gem bags of meth and a tinfoil square with burnt residue, found a baggie of meth in a cigarette pack and found DeNasha hiding behind a shower curtain. A male on scene said it was not his meth. The three bags contained a total 1.63 grams of meth.
DeNasha had a felony warrant for her arrest. Her signature bond was set at $2,500 and her initial court appearance is set for Jan. 12.
Joseph Louis St. Germaine, 34, 12765W Daycare Drive, Hayward, is charged with possession of methamphetamine Dec. 18 in Hayward. A city police officer responded to a report of a suspicious person in a storage unit on Pinewood Drive. After being given keys by the owner, officers found a male and a female inside the unit. St. Germaine’s behavior was erratic and officers believed he was under the influence of an illegal drug. An officer located a bindle containing 0.4 gram of meth in St. Germaine’s back pocket.
St. Germaine was placed on a $2,500 signature bond pending his initial court appearance on Jan. 5.
Fentanyl, meth
Gina Marie Price, 29, 3740N Crawford St., Radisson, is charged with felony possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine Dec. 4 in Hayward. She was a passenger in a white 2008 Chevrolet Impala stopped by a sheriff’s deputy at Wisconsin Avenue and Second Street. K-9 “Trace” alerted to narcotics in the vehicle. A deputy searched Price’s purse and found a bindle of meth and a bindle of fentanyl. Inside Price’s jacket sleeves, a deputy found two hypodermic needles and three bindles of meth. The total weight of the meth was 1.28 grams and the weight of the fentanyl was 0.14 gram.
Price was placed on a $2,500 signature bond and her initial court appearance was set for Jan. 5.
Bail jumping
Norman Joseph Price, 31, 12827W Neezh St., Hayward, is charged with a felony bond violation by violating a no-contact order and disorderly conduct Oct. 25, 2020, at his residence. He was placed on a $500 cash bond pending an initial court appearance on Jan. 12.
Bridget Adrianne Blackdeer, 25, 15710W Hwy. 27-70, Stone Lake, is charged with a felony bond violation and obstructing an officer Dec. 13 in the Town of Round Lake. A deputy performed a traffic stop of a vehicle on Highway B at Thunderbird Lane. He saw a female, later identified as Blackdeer, run from the passenger side into the woods. Three males in the vehicle were taken into custody. The driver was arrested on a warrant and a passenger was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Officers searched for Blackdeer and she was taken into custody on a felony warrant later near the junction of Highway B and Haskins Road. She was placed on a probation hold and her initial court appearance is set for Jan. 12.
Identity theft
Teah Rose Nickence, 29, 10235N Towne View Road-No. 3, Hayward, is charged with felony identity theft to avoid penalty Dec. 15 in Hayward. A deputy performed a traffic stop of a blue 2011 Ford Escape on Lee Road off Highway 27. The passenger, Nickence, identified herself with a false name and said she had Covid. She had a felony warrant for her arrest.
Nickence is summoned to appear in court Jan. 12.
Possession of THC
Kelli J. Krenzelok, 24, Gurno Lake Road, Hayward, possession of THC Nov. 19, 2020, $263.50, plus driving without a valid license, $200.50.
Traffic violations
Reckless driving, endangering safety: Amanda M. Quigley, 32, Sawyer Road, Hayward, $389.50.
Speeding 40 to 44 mph over limit: Timothy R. Shrock, 28, Savitski Road, Hayward, $452.50 and 15-day license suspension.
Speeding 30 to 34 mph over limit: John A.R. Radermacher, 39, Norwis Road, Hayward, $295 and 15-day license suspension.
Driving while license is suspended, $200.50 each: Joseph A. Capelle, 24, Hwy. 63, Hayward; Ashley N. Fogal Vangilder, 34, Hwy. E, Hayward; Tauri M. Drobot, 33, Park Road, Hayward; Alan H. Helander, 53, Hay Lake Road, Springbrook; Robert G. Hyde, 31, Ashland; Meghan E.P. Pauley, 34, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota; Marissa R. Wade, 29, South Reserve Road, Hayward, $200.50.
Failure to yield from stop sign: Loriann R. Krajenka, 29, Guard Street, Hayward, $175.30.
Failure to stop at stop sign: Scott K. Loren, 45, Phelan Road, Hayward, $175.30.
Driving too fast for conditions: Timothy P. Ladwig, 27, Old Hwy. 70, Winter, $213.10, plus operating left of center, $213.10.
Speeding 16 to 19 mph over limit: Steven M. Morel, 27, Waukesha, $200.50.
Driving without a valid license: Travis R. Nelson, 17, Frederic, $200.50; Vince L. Williams, 18, Farmington, Minnesota, $200.50.
Driving without insurance, $200.50 each: Jonathon C. Gerow, 36, McClaine Road, Hayward; Dean E. Louis, 63, Thoroughfare Road, Stone Lake; Domingo T. Romero, 40, Lund Road, Exeland, plus driving without a valid license, $200.50; Levi W. Warner, Eau Claire, plus driving while license is suspended, $200.50; Barbara A. Wooten, 61, Lake Avenue, Hayward; Kenze J. Yoder, 18, Main Street, Winter.
Failure to maintain brakes in working order: Scott J. Melton, 53, Hwy. 63, Springbrook, $175.30.
Violating Class A highway weight limits: Schloer Trucking LLC, Butternut, $2,554.21.
Operating motorcycle without valid license: Roxanne G. St. John, 42, Webster, $200.50.
Two persons forfeited $10 each for failure to wear their seat belt.
Hunting, trapping violations
Place, use or hunt wild animals with bait (less than 5 gallons): Charles E. Abramczak, 26, Thorp, $343.50, plus damaging natural resources, $200.50; Michael D. Roeder, 56, Hudson, $343.50, plus improperly operate ATV or UTV on public property, $232; Edward J. Rogers, 35, Chippewa Falls, $343.50.
Illegal trapping or baiting: Samantha N. Bansemer, 38, Franklin, $263.10.
Hunting within 50 feet of road center: Travis W. Raske, 42, Cadott, $222.90, plus discharging firearm from or across highway, $217.90.
Fail to complete registration as required (bear, deer, sharp-tailed grouse or turkey): Eric J. Frandy, 47, Scout Trail, Ojibwa, $343.50; Gary L. Swanson, 65, Ladysmith, $343.50.
Failure to exhibit license approval to warden: Patrick J. Lairy, 34, Kansasville, $182.70; Gary M. Lemieux, 65, Neenah, $182.70.
Firearm violation
Illegal loaded firearm (not handgun) in motor vehicle: Katie L. Hakes, 29, Chippewa Falls, $258.10.
Underage drinking
Jacob D. Davis, 19, Trego, forfeited $452.50 for procuring alcohol for underage persons Nov. 6, 2020.
Truancy
Danita R. Sharlow, 42, Frogg Road, Hayward, forfeited $200.50 for failure to cause a child to attend school Dec. 11, 2020.
