Meth at jail
Deanna Marie Johnson, 50, Hayward, is charged with possession of 10 to 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver in the Sawyer County Jail, and two charges of delivering less than three grams of meth to two female inmates at the Sawyer County Jail Dec. 29, 2020.
According to the complaint, jail staff searched the female cell block and found two bindles containing a total 11.43 grams of meth inside a balloon which was inside a deodorant container. During an interview with an officer, Johnson stated a male inmate had given her the drug inside a balloon as they were being transported from the St. Croix County Jail to the Sawyer County Jail. She then hid the balloon inside her body. Another female inmate told an officer that the male inmate would consistently yell through a cell block door, pass notes to Johnson and demand that Johnson return the drugs to him.
A St. Croix County officer stated that Johnson had brought 8 grams of meth into their jail following a traffic stop. Staff conducted a body scan of Johnson, which revealed a meth pipe and a large package which they believed contained meth.
Sawyer County jail staff found two bindles containing a total 0.9 gram of meth inside a deodorant container belonging to a female inmate who stated it had been given to her by Johnson.
A $2,500 signature bond was set for Johnson pending her initial court appearance on March 2.
Substantial battery
Michael Joseph Kline, 20, 16530W Hwy. 70, Stone Lake, was placed on three years probation for felony substantial battery to a 7-year-old boy June 20, 2019, in Hayward. Charges of felony child abuse, felony and misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct were dismissed but read in. He was assessed restitution of $617.83 to the Office of Victim Services, and $811.52 to the mother of the child. He is ordered to have no contact with the victim, and to undergo an AODA assessment and any counseling and programming deemed appropriate by his agent and follow through with recommendations.
According to the complaint. a city police officer was dispatched to Kwik Trip on a report of a disturbance. The victim stated that he walked out of the store and Kline exited a vehicle, accused the boy of calling Kline and Kline’s family meth heads, pushed him and punched him twice in the face. The boy fell to the ground and Kline got on top of him and punched him five more times. The officer was advised by a hospital medical staff member that the boy had a fractured jaw and would require surgery.
Meth offenses
Krystin Rose Tainter, 32, 12340 Heffelfinger Street, Couderay, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia Feb. 5, 2021, in Hayward. She had a warrant for her arrest for trafficking in methamphetamine, and was arrested by a detective while she and a male companion were walking on a sidewalk along Hwy. 27 south of the Ameri-Vu Motel. A search of her backpack revealed four syringes and a gem bag with meth residue. One of the syringes contained liquid which tested posititive for meth. The male companion possessed a digital scale and a rolled-up $5 bill with residue inside.
Tainter was placed on a $2,500 signature bond and her initial court appearance Feb.23. A plea and sentencing hearing is set for March 16.
Dennis Joseph Quaderer Jr., 26, 9339N Water Street-Apt. B, Hayward, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked Feb. 23, 2021. He was stopped by a state trooper on Hwy. B in the town of Hayward. Various drug paraphernalia plus 0.75 gram of meth in five bindles were found in his vehicle.
Quaderer was placed on a $750 cash bond pending his initial court appearance March 2.
Teah Rose Nickence, 30, 13863W Agency Road, Stone Lake, was placed on three years probation and fined $748.50 for felony possession of 0.21 gram of methamphetamine pursuant to a traffic stop of a vehicle in which she was a passenger on Bender Road in the town of Hayward Oct. 4, 2020. A charge of possession of heroin was dismissed but read in. She must undergo an AODA assessment and follow through with recommendations, and take any counseling and programming deemed appropriate by her agent.
Nickence was placed on three years probation and assessed $518 costs for a felony bond violation by failing to appear in court Nov. 3, 2020. Dismissed but read in was a charge of misappropriating personal identification of another person to avoid penalty.
Felony OWI
Felony operating while intoxicated (OWI)-fourth offense April 5, 2020, on Church Street north of Hwy. 40, Radisson: Kevin James Ewert, 52, W8802 Old Hwy. 70, Ojibwa: Placed on three years probation, $2,502 fine, 60 days in jail with credit for two days served; driver’s license revoked for his lifetime; maintain absolute sobriety, complete OWI and AODA assessments and follow through with recommendations; ignition interlock required on any vehicle owned or operated for 36 months or until further order of the court.
Dismissed but read in were charges of operating with a prohibited blood alcohol concentration (PAC)-fourth offense, possession of THC and drug paraphernalia.
Intoxicated driving
Richard M. Gillette, 50, Onalaska, operating while intoxicated-third offense April 28, 2020: $2,502 fine, 80 days in jail to be served in Jackson County, license revoked 27 months; ignition interlock required on any vehicle owned or operated for 27 months, undergo OWI and AODA assessments and follow through with recommendations, attend victim impact panel, obtain driver assessment and maintain compliance with driver safety plan. Charge of misdemeanor bail jumping dismissed but read in. Charge of failure to keep vehicle under control dismissed on prosecutor’s motion.
Tyler J. Wahlstrom, 34, Barron, OWI-first offense Nov. 28, 2020, on Hwy. 27 1.39 miles south of Hajdasz Road: $811.50 forfeiture, license revoked six months, undergo OWI and AODA assessments, attend victim impact panel. Charges of operating with PAC-first offense and operating left of center dismissed on prosecutor’s motion.
Michelle R. Proefrock, 46, Hwy. G, Ojibwa, OWI-first offense Jan. 12, 2021, on Dam Road 0.79 mile north of Hwy. G: $811.50 forfeiture, license revoked six months, complete OWI and AODA assessments and follow through, attend victim impact panel.
Psilocybin possession
Edward M. Rossio, 31, 15205W Langham Lane, Stone Lake, was assessed $443 costs for misdemeanor possession of 15.93 grams of psilocybin (hallucinogenic mushrooms) in his vehicle pursuant to a traffic stop on Hwy. F north of Hwy. 48 Sept. 25, 2020.
Intoxicated 4-wheeling
Shayne M. Denning, 36, Chippewa Falls, was fined $452.50 for driving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) while intoxicated Jan. 28, 2021, in the town of Sand Lake. He was fined $452.50 for failure to take a test for intoxication.
Agreement fulfilled
A felony charge against Angelita Maria Stevens, 31, 9318N Drytown Avenue, Hayward, of intentional mistreatment of a dog-causing its death at her residence July 31, 2017, was dismissed, as she has fulfilled the terms of a three-year deferred judgment agreement. She served two years of probation on two convictions of misdemeanor intentional mistreatment of a dog.
Bail jumping
Richard W. Froemel, 38, 15470 Salter Drive-No. 28, Hayward, is charged with a felony bond violation and driving while revoked Jan. 27, 2021, in Hayward. Froemel is summoned for an initial court appearance on March 30.
Douglas J. Kagigebi, 27, 12701W Indian Trail Road, Hayward, is charged with a felony bond violation, obstructing an officer and driving while revoked, pursuant to a traffic stop by an LCO police officer on West Haskins Road in the town of Hayward Feb. 12, 2021. A female passenger was arrested on a warrant for distribution of heroin.
Kagigebi’s initial court appearance is set for March 9.
Melissa Alma Burchfield, 39, 12302 Hwy. CC, Couderay, is charged with a felony bond violation, possession of THC and possession of a controlled substance in or near the Sawyer County Jail Feb.18, 2021. She was a passenger in a car stopped by a sheriff’s deputy on Hwy. B east of Hwy. K. The driver was arrested for operating while revoked. Burchfield had warrants for her arrest and identified herself with a false name. A pen tube containing meth was found on the floor between the passenger seat and door. When she was searched by jail staff at the jail, 3.3 grams of marijuana was found in a plastic sandwich bag concealed in a body cavity.
Burchfield was placed on a $2,500 cash bond and had her initial court appearance March 1.
Disorderly conduct
Brian M. Dutcher, 17, Minnie Avenue, Hayward, Jan. 2, 2021, $200.50.
Francis J. Kakazu, 46, Poppletown Road, Hayward, Jan. 11, 2021, $200.50.
Wilma R. Rider, 18, Snowman Lane, Radisson, Jan. 2, 2021, $$200.50.
Possession of THC
Jason F. Pringle, 51, Signor Street, Stone Lake, Jan. 6, 2021, on Fleming Road north of Cadotte Road, $263.50, plus possession of drug paraphernalia, $263.50.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Jonathon C. Gerow, 36, McClaine Road, Hayward (Jan. 16, 2021, on Mosquito Brook Road north of Hwy. K), $263.50.
Santino S. Pecheco, 38, Hwy. CC, Couderay, Jan.13, 2021, on Kansas Avenue north of Hwy. 63, $263.50.
Raven H. Quagon, 22, Signor Street, Stone Lake, Jan. 4, 2021, on Hwy. B east of Rock Creek Road, $263.50.
Trespass to dwelling
Harley J. Karow, 25, Big Brook Road, Cable, Dec.28, 2020, $200.50.
Jessica C. Sprague, 34, Schoolhouse Lane, Hayward, Jan. 4, 2021, $200.50.
Retail theft
Michael J. DeNasha, 30, Thoroughfare Road, Cable (Dec. 1, 2020), $200.50.
Shellene L. Nebel, 52, Hwy. 27-70, Stone Lake, Jan. 2, 2021, $200.50, plus trespass to land, $169.
Tawny M. Saltz, 30, Indian Trail Road, Hayward, Jan. 5, 2021, $200.50.
Traffic violations
Driving while revoked: Gerald A. Slayton, 63, Deer Park, $263.50.
Speeding 35-39 mph over limit: Reese R. Harrison, 17, Bear Moon Trail, Hayward, $358 fine and license revoked 15 days.
Speeding 20-24 mph over limit: Paul M. Malazita, 33, St. Bonifacius, Minnesota, $225.70; Brian L. Terhaar, 41, Roseville, Minnesota, $225.70.
Speeding 16-19 mph over limit: Bobbie J. Howe, 56, Everson Road, Winter, $200.50.
Driving too fast for conditions: Dorothy J. Licciardone, 60, Myer Road, Hayward, $213.10.
Speeding 1-10 mph over limit: Andrew L. Mason, 25, Spooner, $175.30; Keith A. Stevens, 47, Agency Road, Stone Lake, $175.30.
Failure to notify police of an accident: Barry J. Turner, 51,Bruce, $389.50.
Driving while license is suspended, $200.50 each: William M. Arpan, 34, Bloomington, Minnesota; Ashley M. Bullion, 30, Roy Road, Hayward; Carmelita J. Lacapa, 35, Bakemog Street, Hayward, plus violation of child safety restraint requirements (child under 4 years), $175.30; Serena A. Robertson, 33, Froemel Road, Hayward, plus failure to yield right of way, $187.90, and driving without insurance, $200.50; Dylan J. Schoenecke, 18, First Street South, Stone Lake; Ashley M. Schultz, 30, Illinois Avenue, Hayward, plus driving without insurance, $200.50; Matthew A. Sheehan, 26, Hwy. E, Stone Lake; Tyson L. Tveten, 27, Durand.
Driving without a valid license, $200.50 each: Marissa M. Coons, 30, Pinewood Drive, Hayward; Katrina A. Tilden, 17, Red Pine Lane, Hayward; Craig J. Wanna, 37, Minneapolis.
Driving without a valid license: Jason A. Martin, 22, Drytown Avenue, Hayward, $263.50.
Driving without insurance: Gary L. Quaderer, 48, Pinecrest Drive, Hayward, $200.50.
Forfeiting $10 each were one person for failure to wear his seat belt, and two persons for driving without proof of insurance.
Animal at large
Ashley M. Isham-Bullion, 30, Roy Road, Hayward, $206.80.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.