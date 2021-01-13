Neglecting child
A deferred judgment of conviction was approved for Kent (Kenneth) Hubbard Joki, 38, 16166 Deer Lane, Hayward, after he pleaded no contest to an amended felony charge of child abuse—recklessly causing harm to a child—Jan. 13, 2020, in the Town of Lenroot. He was originally charged with first-degree felony sexual assault—sexual touching of a child under the age of 13.
Judge Angeline Winton accepted the deferred judgment agreement on the child abuse charge and stated she has reviewed the victim impact statements. No restitution was requested.
Joki pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of neglecting a child in the incident. Winton placed Joki on two years probation. As conditions of probation, he must serve 180 days in jail with Huber privileges and credit for seven days served, maintain absolute sobriety, be subject to random testing of his urine, complete a Compass type evaluation to determine his criminogenic needs and follow Department of Corrections recommendations.
Battery to officer
Louis Wayne Gordon, 60, 12874W Haskins Road, Hayward, is charged with felony battery to an LCO Police officer Oct. 8, 2020. The officer was dispatched to the Gordon residence for a possible overdose and observed Gordon on the floor unresponsive. Gordon’s son had just given him two doses of Narcan for a heroin overdose. Gordon revived, got into a boxing stance and punched the officer in the face, knocking the officer’s radio off his chest. He grabbed a burner off a stove and refused to drop it. The officer then Tased Gordon in the back of the neck. EMTs and other officers arrived on scene and he complied with EMS personnel. He was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
Gordon is summoned to appear in court Feb. 9.
Felony OWI, fleeing
Brandon Stewart Abeita, 35, 13317W Giiwedin Drive-Apt. H, Hayward, was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by two years on parole for felony driving while intoxicated-fifth offense June 18, 2020, in the towns of Hayward and Lenroot and in Hayward. He was fined $2,502. He must complete any counseling and programming deemed appropriate by his agent and follow through. A charge of felony operating with a prohibited blood alcohol concentration was dismissed and merged pursuant to law and a charge of operating while revoked was dismissed but read in.
Abeita received an identical and concurrent sentence for felony fleeing and eluding an officer in this incident. He was credited with 201 days served in jail on each conviction.
Sexual assault
Chaz Michael Hille, 26, 15243W Nelson Lake Road, Hayward, is charged with second-degree felony sexual assault of a woman with the use of force and second-degree felony sexual assault of the same woman as she was intoxicated July 28, 2018, in Hayward. The woman told a police officer that shemwas hanging out with a bunch of people that night and they were drinking a lot. She left the Moccasin Bar, walked with three other persons to a man’s house north of the National Guard Armory, and then they walked back to get cars. At some point, she hurt her ankle and could not walk. She said Hille stayed with her at the playground behind the primary school while the others went back to their cars. She said an intoxicated Hille assaulted her around 5 a.m. She said Hille, who is a stranger to her, did not make any threats, but was rough and aggressive. A police officer took the woman to a Duluth hospital, where a nurse completed a sexual assault examination.
Hille is summoned to appear in court Jan. 26, 2021.
Intoxicated driving
Operating while intoxicated (OWI)-first offense April 21, 2020, on Hwy. 27 south of Herman Road: Derek L. Kuehl, 10794N Pinecrest Drive, Hayward, $811.50 forfeiture, license revoked six months, complete OWI and AODA assessments and follow through with recommendations.
OWI-first offense: Thomas L. McGrail, 48, W1318 Hwy. 63, Hayward, Sept. 9, 2020, on Highway 77 east of Kreyer Drive, $761.50 forfeiture, license revoked six months; plus misdemeanor bail jumping, one year probation and $200 costs, undergo AODA assessment, have no contact with an individual. Charges of battery and disorderly conduct (domestic abuse) Jan. 3, 2020, dismissed but read in.
THC possession
Cheryl A. Alexander, 50, 12840 Nisway St., Hayward, was placed on one year of probation and fined $579 for possession of THC pursuant to a traffic stop on Highway F near the Sand Lake boat landing July 10, 2020. She must complete an AODA assessment and follow through. A charge of driving while revoked was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion.
Thane K. Hamlet, 32, Brookings, South Dakota, forfeited $330.50 for possession of THC pursuant to a traffic stop on Highway 63 north of Hospital Road Dec. 24, 2019.
Bail jumping
Thomas L. McGrail, 48, W1318 Hwy. 63, Hayward,
Darienne R. Quaderer, 26, Nisway Street, Hayward, was placed on probation and fined $579 for misdemeanor bail jumping Sept. 10, 2019. A charge of disorderly conduct (domestic abuse) was dismissed but read in.
Extradition
A complaint from Washington County, Minnesota, seeking the extradition of Douglas John Kagigebi, 27, 12701W Indian Trail Road, Hayward, was dismissed on the court’s motion. On Sept. 6, 2019, he was charged with two felony counts of possessing a large amount of marijuana in Washington County, MInnesota. A warrant was issued for his arrest Dec. 1, 2020, and he was taken into custody in Sawyer County on Dec. 7.
Traffic violations
Driving while revoked: Daryll J. Merrill, 32, Luck, $579 fine.
Driving while license is suspended: Edward L. Potack, 31, Akikaandag Lane, Hayward, $200.50.
Driving while not carrying a license: Timothy M. Tuhy, 62, Hwy. K, Hayward, $150.10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.