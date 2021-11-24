The downtown Hayward Business Improvement District will host “Christmas in Hayward” events every weekend from Nov. 26 through Dec. 18.

There will be an open house Friday, Nov. 26, with merchants staying open until 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27, will feature a business open house until 6 p.m., horse-drawn wagon rides operated by Taylor Skinner from noon to 3 p.m. starting from Main and Second streets, and visits with Santa Claus from noon to 3 p.m. at Angler’s Bar & Grill patio.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, there will be an Ugly Sweater 5K run-walk starting at 10 a.m. Registration is at 9 a.m. at the corner of Third and Main. There will be horse-drawn sleigh rides from noon to 3 p.m. and a hot chocolate crawl, also from noon to 3.

Saturday, Dec. 11, again will feature horse-drawn sleigh rides and visits with Santa from noon to 3 p.m.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, there will be a Chili Cook-Off Contest from noon to 3 p.m. at Angler’s Bar & Grill patio.

Every Saturday from Nov. 26 to Dec. 18 there will be a fire pit with S’Mores from noon to 4 p.m. at the Angler’s Beer Garden.

Hayward Mercantile will sponsor a gingerbread house contest Dec. 17-19.

Christmas in Hayward coordinator Billie Jo Sabin said she is still looking for groups of carolers to sing downtown during the Christmas season, and also is looking for volunteers for the fire pit and s’mores on Saturdays in December. To sign up, call Sabin at (715) 699-2706.

