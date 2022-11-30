Ready to get in the holiday spirit? Christmas in Cable events will kick off Thursday, Dec. 1 with the Cable Area Chamber’s First Christmas Cash Raffle drawing. There are 36 prizes totaling $6,000, with winners drawn daily in December. Watch the board to see your name in lights. Tickets available for $10 at the Chamber or other Chamber Member businesses.

Also, on Thursday evening, from 5 to 7 p.m., head to Lake Namakagon for A Garmisch Christmas Benefiting the Cable Community Farm. This event will have appetizers, Silent Auction, “wine wall” and raffles. Tickets are $10 to pre-buy and $15 at the door, and are available for purchase at Sweet Exchange Market in Cable.

