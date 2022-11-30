...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves
5 to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Duluth MN to Port Wing WI and Port Wing to Sand Island
WI.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Ready to get in the holiday spirit? Christmas in Cable events will kick off Thursday, Dec. 1 with the Cable Area Chamber’s First Christmas Cash Raffle drawing. There are 36 prizes totaling $6,000, with winners drawn daily in December. Watch the board to see your name in lights. Tickets available for $10 at the Chamber or other Chamber Member businesses.
Also, on Thursday evening, from 5 to 7 p.m., head to Lake Namakagon for A Garmisch Christmas Benefiting the Cable Community Farm. This event will have appetizers, Silent Auction, “wine wall” and raffles. Tickets are $10 to pre-buy and $15 at the door, and are available for purchase at Sweet Exchange Market in Cable.
