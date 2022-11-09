Found in contempt of court in recent Sawyer County child support cases were:

Dustin E. Arndt, 42, Barnum, Minnesota. He owes $6,531 in arrears. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail with Huber privileges, but may purge the finding of contempt by paying a lump sum of $500 toward the arrears on or before Nov. 30, paying $10 per month on the $240 service of process fees, making all court-ordered payments on time and in full for 12 consecutive months continuing to pay $100 per month toward the arrears, and reporting any changes in his employment and address to the Sawyer County Child Support Agency within five days.

