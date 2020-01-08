Editor:
It is the duty of government to represent people, and to recognize and allow legitimate minority interests. Within that backdrop, government is charged with the responsibility of insuring public safety. The Spider Lake Town Board heard testimony from members of the Wisconsin DNR Enforcement Division, and from the Sawyer County Sheriff. Apart from the statistical reality that 3% to 5% of participants in any activity abuse privilege, no public safety issue was offered. Wisconsin DNR stated that the proposed ordinance met all standards.
During the several months leading to the board decision of Dec. 11, the public was afforded unlimited opportunity to be heard on any issue. It was the policy of the chairman to allow public participation from the floor before, during and after deliberation of the board, unlimited by time.
The board of supervisors objected to the open meeting policy of the chairman for several reasons, including the ATV meeting going beyond midnight. At this same time, most of the board members attended an education session by the Wisconsin Association of Towns where strict control of public participation was promoted. In fact, the Towns Association presenter advocated no public participation in board deliberations. On Sept. 25, 2019, in a special meeting called for the purpose, the board chose to discipline the chairman by restricting public comment to two minutes prior to a meeting on agenda items only. While the chairman remains committed to open and unrestricted public participation, the chairman must follow the decision of the board.
At the urging of a vocal public, the chairman appointed a committee to organize and conduct a survey with respect to opening roads to ATV use. The purpose of the survey was clearly stated as advisory only, and that the decision to open roads to ATV use would remain with the board of supervisors. During the extensive public input prior to the survey the chairman indicated that his vote would be governed by all facts and circumstances, and not determined simply by a popular survey vote.
The survey was by no means clear of controversy. But if taken as an advisory tool only, the survey served its purpose. The committee tallied the results and presented those results one week before the Dec. 11 meeting. This gave each of the board members time to consider and weigh the results prior to the meeting. The committee made no recommendation.
The board received a very large volume of written opinion, telephone contact and personal contact. It should be of no surprise that board members arrived at the Dec. 11 meeting ready for the question to be called.
This supervisor has never ridden an ATV or snowmobile and is greatly annoyed by both activities. This supervisor has put aside his prejudice in favor of a sense of fairness to over 300 people the survey indicated as wanting roads open to ATV use. This supervisor sees no credible evidence of a threat to public safety.
John Leighton, Chairman
Town of Spider Lake
