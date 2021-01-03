At a special meeting on Dec. 1, the Town of Round Lake Board appointed Virginia “Ginny” Chabek as interim town supervisor to fill the unexpired term of Marilyn Karns.
Karns resigned from the board in October and moved out of state.
Chabek said she will run for election to the subsequent town supervisor term of two years beginning April 20, 2021.
Chabek retired in 2018 from a career of 39 years in the information technology sector. At that time, she and her husband became full-time residents of their home in the Town of Round Lake, where they have resided part-time since 2006.
“I enjoy all sorts of activities in the Northwoods, especially hiking, biking, skiing, paddle boarding and kayaking,” Chabek said. “I am a dedicated gardener and enjoy sharing my homegrown goodies. Our dog Geo is a regular at the NHS dog park and an alumnus of the shelter.
“Prior to COVID, I was involved in various group and volunteering activities around the area. Of course, I miss those activities and the people whom I have gotten to know and am looking forward to a time when we can once again be together,” she said.
“Most recently I worked as director of service delivery for a medium sized IT management company in Chicagoland. I led a team of technical service delivery managers and interfaced with the leadership teams of our clients. I was responsible for achieving service level agreements based on industry best practices. I would often be a facilitator for the best overall outcome. I worked in IT server management, engineering and support roles before getting involved in service management.
“Being a part of local government is a goal for me to utilize my skills and experiences while being active in the community,” Chabek said. “I believe that we can make our common commitments while providing the highest quality of services and governance for our residents, businesses and public interests.
“Our Northwoods community is truly our best resource.”
