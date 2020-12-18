December 16, 2020
Carl E. Gustafson, 82, of Bloomington, Minnesota, and formerly of Minneapolis, passed away on Dec. 16, 2020.
He was born in Cherokee, Iowa. He loved family, music, the outdoors, and his Swedish heritage. He lived life to its fullest by listening closely to his friends and students with genuine interest, loving his family deeply, giving to others his time, and following where curiosity led him. He traveled the world with his wife and found joy in sunsets and boat rides at their Wisconsin cabin. He taught math for 30 years for Minneapolis Public Schools, coached West High tennis, ran a roofing business, conducted assessment research, and finished his teaching career at Anoka Ramsey Technical College.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eric and Mabel Gustafson.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Mary Louise Gustafson; children, Craig (Jan) Gustafson of Bloomington, Kristin (Jean Miller) Gustafson of Seattle, and Karen (Jeff) Bajek, of Minneapolis; six grandchildren, Sarah, Erik, Paul, Isabel, Jack and Davis; two great grandchildren, Emma and Sophie; brother, Ray (Mary) Gustafson; and nine nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service at a later date in 2021.
Memorials may be made to Habitat For Humanity.
