Going for the ball

Hurricane player Avery Poppe reaches for the ball to return it over the net in teh Canes’ home volleyball match against Cumberland on Sept. 22.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Hurricanes varsity girls volleyball team had a busy past week, as they went 2-2 in a tournament at Northwestern Saturday Sept. 24, narrowly lost a conference match to Cumberland at the RJS Gym Thursday, Sept. 22, and defeated Chetek on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Playing at Northwestern on Saturday, the Canes defeated the Drummond Lumberjills 2-1, winning the opening set 25-16, losing the second set 25-22 and winning the third set 15-10.

