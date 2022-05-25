The Hayward Hurricanes girls softball team defeated the Black River Falls Tigers 10-0 in six innings in the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal Tuesday, May 24, at Diane Hedin Field in Hayward.

The Canes, who are 22-2 on the season, now advance to the regional championship against Altoona in Hayward this Thursday.

