The Hayward Hurricanes softball team defeated the Osceola Chieftains 13-0 in six innings in the WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal playoff Tuesday May 23 at Diane Hedin Field in Hayward.

Leah Swan’s grand slam home in the bottom of the sixth inning scored four runs and propelled the Canes to the win.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

