Kennedy Sprenger delivers a pitch during the Hurricanes softball game against Barron.

The Hayward Hurricanes girls softball team defeated the Barron Golden Bears 11-2 in a game Thursday, May 27, at the HHS varsity field.

On May 25, the league-leading Bloomer Blackhawks shut out the Hurricanes 9-0 at the HHS varsity field. Bloomer pitcher Calley Olson held the Canes to one hit, a single by Soile Doyle. She struck out 10 and walked two.

Riley Sprenger took the loss for Hayward, giving up 13 hits and seven earned runs, walking two and striking out 10.

The Canes are 13-4 on the season. They will host St. Croix Falls his Thursday and play at Grantsburg on Friday. They will play at Ashland Tuesday, June 7.

Heart O’ North softball standings: Bloomer, 15-0; Northwestern, 13-3; Hayward, 11-4; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 8-6; Spooner, 7-7; St. Croix Falls, 7-7; Cumberland, 5-9; Barron, 3-10; Cameron, 2-11; Ladysmith, 0-13.

