Hayward Hurricanes cross-country runners ran in the Cumberland Invitational at the CASTA Ski Trail near Barronett Tuesday, Sept. 28.
The HHS boys placed fifth out of nine teams and the Hurricane girls placed second out of five teams.
“Cumberland was a fun race for us,” said Coach Sydney Ringheim. “We used it as a training race for the runners that competed at Griak just days earlier.
“The main goals were to run relaxed, to use the terrain and to finish strong,” the coach said. “It was impressive how the kids ran on tired legs and went for it in the final mile — this will help them in the next few weeks.
“I really like the course, all in the woods with rolling hills. The guys look strong — every one of them. I think they have a lot to show in the upcoming weeks,” Ringheim added.
“Anneliese (Bauer) really went after it in the last mile and finished fifth. We welcomed back Gretta Kiss, who has been working through injury all season. She ran with a lot of guts and medalled in ninth place. Ava (Pettibone) ran her first cross country race ever — she will be a great addition to the team. Stephanie (Galde) had a big personal best.
“We are looking good heading into the conference and sectional meets,” Ringheim added. “I am excited for both teams to revisit courses we saw earlier in the season — they have been working hard and they deserve some great results.”
Boys 5K
Top finisher: Victor Knigge, St. Croix Falls, 18:02.
Hayward finishers: Chase Mcallum, 20th, 20:55.1; Zach Laier, 21st, 20:55.6; Seth Becker, 26th, 21:26; Evan McConnell 28th, 21:42; Aiden Susedik 29th, 21:44; Eli Geidel 40th, 22:48; Reese Harrison 41st, 22:53; Brock Titus 42nd, 22:54; Berkeley Diedrich 43rd, 23:13; Deagan Gasper 44th, 23:15.
Girls 5K
Top finisher: Fran Peterson, Barron, 20:17.
Hayward finishers; Anneliese Bauer fifth, 23:51; Grtetta Kiss ninth, 24:29; Erin Ewert 14th, 25:11; Lydia Bergschneider 20th, 26:27; Hailey Waystedt 1st, 27:01; Ava Pettibone 27th, 28:05; Brooke Brennen 31st, 28:29; Addison Werner 45th, 33:56; Stephanie Galde 51st, 41:48.
Middle school girls 2.5K
The HMS girls finished sixth as a team.
Hayward finishers: Maria Halberg 11th, 11:03; Lola Olsen 12th, 11:04; Cecelia Toshner 31st, 12:40; Kelsey Carothers 32nd, 12:45; Baylee Butler 52nd, 13:34; Quinn Martin 76th , 15:22.
Middle school boys 2.5K
The HMS boys finished third out of six teams.
Hayward finishers: Hael Dums 10th, 10:21; Theodore Winter 11th, 10:24; Christian Larson 26th, 10:58; Parker Gerber 32nd, 11:07; Marco Munive 33rd, 11:07; Daniel Paquin 51st, 12:26; Hunter Kirchner 57th, 12:45; Jack McCallum 67th,13;01; Gus Gregory 85th, 14:41; Josh Young 89th, 15;46.
“The middle school runners put forth some excellent results on a beautiful afternoon at the Cumberland meet,” said Coach Christina Hill. “Many runners had personal records, and are seeing the results of months of hard work.”
Running personal records for the boys were: Hael Dums (10:21), Theodore Winter (10:24), Christian Larson (10:58), Parker Gerber (11:07), Marco Munive (11:07), Hunter Kirchner (12:45), Jack McCallum (13:01), and Josh Young (15:46).
“The girls team was equally successful in Cumberland,” Coach Hill said. “Maria Halberg and Lola Olsen crossed the line in a photo finish in 11:03.9 and 11:04 respectively. Both shaved off 30 seconds from their time on this course last year.
“Cecelia Toshner (12:40) and Kelsey Carothers (12:45) ran over a full minute faster than last year, earning big personal records for the season. Also earning personal records were Baylee Butler (13:34), and Quinn Martin (15:25).”
