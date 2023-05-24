Sliding into home

Hurricanes softball player Nikki Miller slides into home plate to score a run in the Canes’ 10-0 win over Barron last week.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Hayward Hurricanes girls softball team finished their regular season with losses to two of the region’s top teams in Grantsburg Thursday May 18.

The Canes lost to Baldwin-Woodville, 9-0. Pitcher Riley Sprenger gave up three hits and struck out three.

