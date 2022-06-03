The Hayward Hurricanes girls soccer team defeated the Osceola Chieftains 2-0 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal playoff game at Heidi Friermood Field in Hayward Thursday, June 2.

Erin Morgan scored both goals for the Canes, in the 21st and 34th minutes. The Canes led 2-0 at halftime.

