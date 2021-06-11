The Hayward Hurricanes girls soccer team ran to a 6-0 win over the Baldwin-Woodville Blackhawks Thursday, June 10, in the WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at Heidi Friermood Field.
With the win, the Hurricanes advanced to the regional championship against Rice Lake. The game will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, in Rice Lake.
In Thursday’s game, the Canes jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead, as Greta Schmitt scored in the fifth minute with an assist from Lilyana Petty and Erin Morgan tallied in the sixth minute.
The Canes added two more goals before halftime, as Erin Morgan scored in the 40th minute and Payton Carothers scored in the 44th minute.
In the second half, Brooke Quast scored in the 68th minute and Liesl Eckstrom scored in the 76th minute with an assist from Gabby Welch.
Mikailah Kosterman posted the shut-out in the nets.
