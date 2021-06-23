Hayward Hurricanes girls soccer team members received season kudos, athletic letters and team awards during a dinner and program Sunday, June 20, at Treeland’s Resort.
This year’s Hurricane team finished with a 6-6-2 overall record, including 3-1 in the Heart O’ North Conference. Barron-Cumberland took first place in the four-team with a 5-1 record.
Coach Jon Weber commended the players, including seniors Mikailah Kosterman, Cassidy Gould, Rosa Flores, Taylor Hammerel, Dianna Martin, Kiara Young, Liesl Eckstrom and Gabby Welch.
Receiving Hurricane team awards were: Keeper of the Year—Mikailah Kosterman; Most Valuable Freshman—Greta Schmitt; Most Valuable Forward—Dianna Martin; Most Valuable Defender—Brooke Quast; Most Valuable Midfielder—Erin Morgan; Coaches’ Award—Taylor Hammerel; Sacrifices for the betterment of the team—Avery Wellauer and Payton Carothers; Rodney Dangerfield awards—Liesl Eckstrom and Rylee Lutz.
Each of the captains—Dianna Martin, Payton Carothers, Cassidy Gould and Gabby Welch—presented awards to several teammates for inspiring and helping them.
Weber said the coaches this year were “the most talented, diverse, player-oriented staff I’ve had in 18 years of doing it.” The assistant coaches were Natalie Ursin, T.J. Stilwell and Noel Weber.
