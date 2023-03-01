...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Bad River Reservation, the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation, the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band
and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Hurricanes guard Madi Bergschneider handles the ball in the girls basketball regional playoff game against La Crosse Logan on Feb. 21.
After defeating La Crosse Logan 58-47 in their WIAA playoff opener o Feb. 21, the Hayward Hurricanes girls basketball team advanced to the regional semifinal, only to lose 56-31 to the Menomonie Mustangs Friday, Feb. 24.
The Canes hosted the La Crosse Logan Rangers in the regional quarterfinal at the RJS gym. They pulled away in the last few minutes and defeated Logan 58-47.
