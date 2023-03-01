Canes vs. Logan

Hurricanes guard Madi Bergschneider handles the ball in the girls basketball regional playoff game against La Crosse Logan on Feb. 21.

 Phoeto by Terrell Boettcher

After defeating La Crosse Logan 58-47 in their WIAA playoff opener o Feb. 21, the Hayward Hurricanes girls basketball team advanced to the regional semifinal, only to lose 56-31 to the Menomonie Mustangs Friday, Feb. 24.

The Canes hosted the La Crosse Logan Rangers in the regional quarterfinal at the RJS gym. They pulled away in the last few minutes and defeated Logan 58-47.

