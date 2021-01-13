The Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team won two of their three games in the past week, skating by Superior 4-2, losing to the St. Croix Valley Fusion 3-1 on home ice and then posting a 3-1 win over the Northland Pines Eagles to avenge a loss earlier this season.
On Tuesday, Jan. 5, the Canes hosted Superior at the Sports Center and scored two goals in both the second and third periods. Alex Pieterek scored two goals and Soile Doyle and Summer Hamman tallied a goal apiece.
On Thursday, Jan. 7, the St. Croix Valley Fusion jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead, and added an empty net goal in the third period. Kennedy Sprenger scored for the Canes with one second left to play.
On Saturday, Jan. 9, the Sprenger sisters scored all three of the Hurricane goals as the Canes beat Northland Pines in Eagle River.
“Progressively during the week, we started to work more as a team compared to individual players,” said Coach Emily Stark. “Taylor (Hammerel) played great in net all three games, having over 50 saves for the week.
“We still struggle with putting pucks in the back of the net, hoping that with the games this week we are able to make that connection.”
The Hurricanes improved to 3-8 on the season. They will travel to Marshfield for a game against Wisconsin Valley Union this Saturday, and will host Black River Falls on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Hayward 0 2 2 — 4 Superior 1 1 0 — 2
First period: Superior 10:30, Arika Trentor (Brooklyn Burger).
Second period: Hayward 1:03, Alex Pieterek (Kennedy Sprenger, Soile Doyle), PP; Hayward 3:13, Doyle unassisted.
Third period: Hayward 10:06, Summer Hamman (K. Sprenger); Hayward 14:22, Pieterek (K. Sprenger).
Goalie saves: Taylor Hammerel, Hayward, 15; Katrina Casper, Superior, 42.
Power plays: Hayward, 1-for-5;Superior, 0-for-6.
Shots on goal: Hayward, 46; Superior, 17.
Penalties: Superior, 5 for 10 minutes; Hayward, 6 for 12 minutes.
Hayward 0 0 1 — 1 SCV Fusion 2 0 1 — 3
First period: Fusion 5:28, Jaden Woiwode (Juneau Paulsen); Fusion 14:58, Kendall Sundby (Woiwode).
Third period: Fusion 16:21, Jenna Bergmanis unassisted, empty net ; Hayward 16:59, Kennedy Sprenger (Alex Pieterek, Hadley Owen).
Goalie saves: Taylor Hammerel, Hayward, 5-7-10 (22); Olivia Dumond, Fusion, 9-2-8 (19).
Power plays: Hayward, 0-for-0; SCV Fusion, 0-for-1.
Shots on goal: Hayward, 20; SCV Fusion, 24.
Penalties: Hayward, 1 for 2 minutes; St. Croix Valley, none.
Hayward 0 1 2 — 3 NL Pines 0 0 1 — 1
First period: No scoring.
Second period: Hayward 16:24, Riley Sprenger (Kennedy Sprenger).
Third period: NL Pines 0:53, Julia Nesbitt (allie Kieffer); Hayward 3:56, Riley Sprenger (Hadley Owen); Hayward 16:41, K. Sprenger (Soile Doyle).
Goalie saves: Taylor Hammerel, Hayward, 23; Ashlynn Boxrucker, Northland Pines, 30.
Power plays: Hayward, 0-for-2; Northland Pines, 0-for-0.
Shots on goal: Hayward, 33; Northland Pines, 24.
Penalties: Hayward, none; Northland Pines, 2 for 4 minutes.
