Canes hockey award winners

Hurricanes Co-op girls hockey team award winners for the 2022-23 season are (L-R)Reese Duncan, Savannah Harris, Riley Sprenger, Reese Sheehan, Brooke Brennan, Summer Hammann, Abby Salo, Sophia Marino.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team members received commendations and various awards during a season culmination banquet Monday March 20 at The Steakhouse and Lodge.

Coach Emily Stark noted that the Canes compiled a 22-5 record this season and reached the sectional championship game for the second year in a row.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments