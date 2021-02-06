The Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team concluded their 2020-21 season with a 4-0 loss to the Chippewa Falls-Menomonie Sabres at a sectional quarterfinal playoff game in Chippewa Falls Friday night, Feb. 5.
The Hurricanes conclude their season with an 8-12 record. The Sabres (10-6-1) advance to the sectional semifinal at Western Wisconsin in Somerset Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Girls hoops wins
The Hayward Hurricanes girls basketball team defeated the Cameron Comets 40-28 in a game Friday, Feb. 5, in the RJS Gym at Hayward High School.
The Hurricanes finish their regular season with an 8-11 record.
The Canes hoops team will open up the WIAA playoffs with a regional semifinal game Friday night, Feb. 12, at Hayward High School.
