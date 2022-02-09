In a key game prior to the seasonal playoffs, the Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey team skated to a 3-2 win over the sixth-ranked St. Croix Valley Fusion Thursday, Feb. 3, at the Hayward Sports Center.
The Canes jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period when freshman Makaela Reinke fired a hard shot from the near circle, with an assist from Brooke Brennan. It was Reinke’s 15th goal of the year.
The Canes took a 2-0 lead at 7:05 of the second period on a goal fired from the left wing by senior Gillian Johnson, her 10th goal of the season. Reese Sheehan had an assist.
The Fusion’s Kendall Sundby scored in the second period to trim the Hayward lead to 2-1. Sheehan then scored her 18th goal of the year at 15:23, putting the Canes ahead 3-1.
Sundby tallied again in the third period, her 27th goal of the year, to bring the Fusion within a goal at 3-2. With 1:05 left, the Fusion pulled their goalie to put an extra attacker on the ice, but the Canes were able to hold off their opponents.
The Fusion outshot the Canes 26-20. Hurricane goalie Greta Woelber had 23 saves.
The Hurricanes improved their season record to 15-8, and the Fusion ‘s record also went to 15-8.
Hayward Co-op 1 2 0 — 3 SCV Fusion 0 1 1 — 2
First period: Hayward 14:39, Makaela Reinke (Brooke Brennan)
Second period: Hayward 7:05, Gillian Johnson (Reese Sheehan); Fusion 11:44, Kendall Sundby unassisted; Hayward 15:13,Rees e Sheehan unassisted.
Third period: Fusion 5:20, Sundby (Trinity Mittl.).
Goalie saves: Greta Woelber, Hayward, 23; Jasmine Petersen, Fusion, 17.
Power plays: Hayward 0-for-2; Fusion 0-for-4.
Penalties: Hayward, four for eight minutes; Fusion, two for four minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.