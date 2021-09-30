The conference champion Hayward Hurricanes girls golf team continued their winning ways as they took first place in the WIAA Division 2 regional playoffs at Hidden Greens North in Solon Springs Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Hayward carded 392 strokes, which was 26 strokes better than second place Spooner (418). Also qualifying for the sectional were Barron, third with 427, and Grantsburg, fourth with 463.
Hurricane sophomore Alyson Reier shot a 92 to win the regional first place medal and senior Gillian Johnson shot a 94 to take second. Tara Eckes shot 102 to place eighth, Macey Reier shot 104 to place 10th and Elle Titus shot 126 to tie for 29th place.
Qualifying as individuals for the sectional were Katie Kyle, Northwestern, 107; Emily Schmid, Luck Co-op, 107; and Michelle Wallin, Ladysmith, 107.
Next up for the Canes will be the WIAA sectional playoffs hosted by St. Croix Central at Pheasant Hills golf course Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.