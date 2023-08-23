The Hayward Hurricanes girls golf team posted two wins in last week’s matches at Chetek and on their home course.

On Friday Aug. 18, the Hurricanes hosted Luck-Unity-Frederic for a nine-hole meet at Hayward Golf Club. The Canes took first with 183 strokes, followed by the Luck Co-op with 197.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments