The Hayward Hurricanes girls golf team opened their season Monday, Aug. 15, by winning the Superior Invitational at Nemadji Golf Course.

The Canes posted a score of 369 for the 18-hole Heart O’North Conference event, followed by Superior with 394, Cumberland 464, Ladysmith 468, Northwestern 470 and St. Croix Falls 508.

