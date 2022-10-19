Reier golfs at state meet

Hayward Hurricanes junior Alyson Reier tees off during the WIAA Division 2 girls golf state championship tournament at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona.

 Submitted photo

Hayward Hurricanes junior Alyson Reier finished 23rd at the WIAA Division 2 girls golf state championships Monday and Tuesday Oct. 10-11 at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona.

She shot a 95 the first day and 95 the second day for a total of 190 for 36 holes.

