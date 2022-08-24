The Hayward-LCO Hurricanes football team will host Spooner this Friday after dropping their nonconference season opener last Friday to the Osceola Chieftains, 26-0.

Coach Noah LeBlanc said “Our defense played well” at Osceola. “We got off to a tough start, down 20-0 early in the first half, but then for three quarters we held a good football team to six points.

