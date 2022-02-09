The Hayward Hurricanes boys basketball team played hard and up to their potential Monday, Feb. 7, at the RJS gym as they rolled over the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser Bulldogs 61-45.
The Canes led at halftime 29-20 and maintained their lead in the second half, stretching the margin to as much as 14 points. Niizhoo Sullivan poured in 21 points to lead the scoring.
On Friday, Feb. 4, the Spooner Rails edged the Hurricanes 37-31 in Spooner.
The Rails led at halftime 18-9, finishing on a 14-0 run. The Canes got as close as four points in the second half only to fall short.
Caleb Potaczek led the Rails with 18 points, including four 3-point baskets. Niizhoo Sullivan led the Hurricanes with 12 points.
On Tuesday, Feb. 1, the undefeated Northwestern Tigers rolled to an 84-33 win over the Hurricanes at the RJS gym.
The Canes jumped out to an early lead at 8-5 and 12-8, but the Tigers soon pulled ahead with hot shooting, rebounding and converting Hayward turnovers to points in their run-and-gun offense.
The Tigers led at halftime 43-20. They made 11 3-point field goals in the game.
Hayward reserves saw court time in the second half.
Five players scored in double figures for the Tigers, led by Cole Lahti with 25 and Monte Mayberry with 20.
Henry Schmitt led the Canes with 10 points.
Hayward 29 32 —61 Che-Wey 20 25 — 45
Hayward: FG/A-FT/A-PF-TP: Niizhoo Sullivan, 8-4/7-3-21; Henry Schmitt, 3-4/6-1-11; Elijah Heyworth, 4-1/3-5-10l Miles McCallum, 3-0-3-7;Ayden Froemel, 1-4/9-3-6; Chase McCallum, 0-4/4-3-4; Trae Stone, 1-0-0-2; Matt Halberg, 0-0-3-0; Sam Snider, 0-0-4-0; Nate Harrison, 0-0-2-0; Bear Martens, 0-0-1-0; Brody McConnell, 0-0-1-0; totals, 20-17/29-29-61. 3-pt. FG: Schmitt, Heyworth, Sullivan, M. McCallum.
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser: Lawson Davis, 8-13/21-4-29; Dylan Razim, 2-4/6-3-8; Ashton Kummet, 1-1/4-4-4; Carter Kummet, 1-1/2-4-4; B. Paulson, 0-0-B. Lentz, 0-0/2-1-0; B.Killoren, 0-0-1-0; totals,12-019.35-2045. 3-pt. FG: A. Kummet, C. Kummet.
Hayward 20 13 — 33 Northwe. 43 41 — 84
Hayward: FG-FT/A-PF-TP: Henry Schmitt, 3-4/4-2-10; Elijah Heyworth, 2-0/2-2-4; Ayden Froemel, 2-0-3-4; Miles McCallum, 1-0-0-3; Chase McCallum, 1-0-0-2; Brody McConnell, 1-0-0-2; Sam Snider, 1-0-0-2; Ethan Wessel, 0-2/2-2-2; Niizhoo Sullivan,1-0-1-2; Nate Harrison,1-0-0-2; Matt Halberg, 0-0-2-0; totals, 13-6/8-15-33. 3-pt. FG: M. McCallum.
Northwestern: Cole Lahti, 10-3/5-2-25; Monte Mayberry, 9-0-3-20; C.J. Thompson, 5-0/1-1-13; Bryce Oswskey, 3-2/3-0-11; Jase Nelson, 4-2/3-2-11; Mason Dupree, 2-0/2-0-4; Grady Gustafson, 0-0-1-0; Bryce Priem, 0-0-1-0; totals, 33-7/14-10-84. 3-pt. FG: Thompson 3, Oswskey 3, Mayberry 2, Lahti 2, Nelson.
Heart O’ North boys basketball: Northwestern, 13-0; Ladysmith, 10-3; Cameron, 9-4; St. Croix Falls, 8-6; Barron,7-6; Spooner, 7-6; Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 5-10; Cumberland, 3-9; Ashland, 3-12; Hayward, 2-11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.