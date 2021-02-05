The Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team skated to a 3-2 win over the Amery Warriors in the opening game of the WIAA playoffs Thursday evening Feb. 4 at the Hayward Sports Center.
The Hurricanes now advance to the sectional semifinal contest against the Rice Lake Warriors Tuesday, Feb. 9, in Rice Lake. The Warriors won their opening playoff game over Chequamegon 7-0.
At Thursday’s game in Hayward, Sam Schmidt scored at 13:18 of the first period to give the Canes a 1-0 lead. Amery tied the game 38 seconds later with a power play goal.
Hayward’s Ryland Achtor (power play) and Logan Asp each tallied in the second period to give the Canes a 3-1 lead going into the final period.
Amery’s Reece Atkins scored at 2:23 into the third period to close the gap to 3-2. The Hurricanes then held on for the win.
Goalie Logan Abric had 13 saves for the Hurricanes, who outshot the Warriors 35-15.
