...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light
glaze.
* WHERE...Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles
Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Hayward Hurricane boys hockey players were recognized at the season awards banquet. They are (L-R) Colin Hand, Henry Droessler, Monte Goold and José Mittlesdorf.
Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey players celebrated the past season with an awards banquet Monday April 3 at The Steakhouse & Lodge.
Coach Nick Sutton said this year’s team included a large group of freshmen and sophomores. “I am extremely proud of you guys,” he said. “The love you show for the game reminds me of the joy I had as a player. Don’t be discouraged by the outcome of the day. You have amazing years ahead of you. Trust the process. Control what yo can control, give it everything you have. I’m excited for the future of you boys.”
