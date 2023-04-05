Hurricane hockey seniors

Hayward Hurricane boys hockey players were recognized at the season awards banquet. They are (L-R) Colin Hand, Henry Droessler, Monte Goold and José Mittlesdorf.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey players celebrated the past season with an awards banquet Monday April 3 at The Steakhouse & Lodge.

Coach Nick Sutton said this year’s team included a large group of freshmen and sophomores. “I am extremely proud of you guys,” he said. “The love you show for the game reminds me of the joy I had as a player. Don’t be discouraged by the outcome of the day. You have amazing years ahead of you. Trust the process. Control what yo can control, give it everything you have. I’m excited for the future of you boys.”

