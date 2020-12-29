The Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team posted two wins over quality opponents in action last week as they upset the Chippewa Falls Cardinals 3-1 at the Chippewa Ice Arena Monday, Dec. 21, and iced the Northland Pines Eagles 9-3 on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the Hayward Sports Center.

In their game against the Cardinals, the Canes took a 1-0 lead at 15:48 of the first period on a power play goal by Cole Asp, his sixth goal of the year. Cole Haack assisted on the play,

The Cardinals tied the game at 1-1 three minutes into the second period on a goal by Trevor Bowe.

In the second period, Cole Haack’s power play goal put the Canes ahead 2-1. They scored again on a rebound goal by Gibson Walsh in the third period to make the final score 3-1. The Canes outshot the Cardinals 30-14 and Logan Abric had 13 saves in goal for the Canes.

On Tuesday, Dec. 22, the Hurricanes tallied four goals in the second period to take a 6-1 lead over Northland Pines and skated to a 9-3 victory at the Hayward Sports Center. Monte Goold had a three-goal hat trick and Logan Abric and Robert Egger combined to make 24 saves.

The Hurricanes improved to 4-3 on the season. They play three games at a tournament in Somerset Dec. 28-30, then are scheduled to play at Hudson Saturday, Jan. 2.

Hayward 1 1 1 — 3 Chip. Falls 0 1 0 — 1

First period: Hayward 15:38, Cole Asp (Cole Haack), PP.

Second period: Chippewa 2:14, Trevor Bowe (Owen Krista, Ben Carlson); Hayward 15:31, Cole Haack (Chase Briggs, Monte Goold), PP.

Third period: Hayward, Gibson Walsh (Goold, Briggs).

Goalie saves: Zach LeMay, Chippewa, 26; Logan Abric, Hayward,13.

Power plays: Hayward, 2-for-3; Chippewa Falls, 0-for-1.

Shots on goal: Hayward, 30; Chippewa Falls, 14.

Penalties: Hayward, one for two minutes; Chippewa Falls, three for nine minutes.

Hayward 2 4 3 — 9 North. Pines 0 1 2 — 3

First period: Hayward 13:14, Cole Haack (Ryland Achtor, Cole Asp); Hayward 16:34, Logan Asp unassisted.

Second period: Hayward 4:28, Cole Asp (Chase Briggs); Hayward 7:40, Gibson Walsh (Riley Brennan), PP; Hayward 7:57, Brennan unassisted; Hayward 8:31, Monte Goold (Briggs, Cole Asp), PP; NL Pines 12:00, Max Brown unassisted, PP.

Third period: NL Pines 3:33, Riley McGee unassisted; NL Pines 5:16, Josh Chesney (Jake Wielhouwer); Hayward 6:43, Kayleb Martin (Brennan, Walsh); Hayward 11:08, Goold (Briggs), PP; Hayward 15:35, Goold (Haack, Brennan).

Power plays: NLP, 1-for-3; Hayward, 3-for-6.

Shots on goal: Hayward, 39; Northland Pines, 30.

Penalties: Pines, seven for 14 minutes; Hayward, four for eight minutes.

Goalie saves: Logan Abric, Hayward, 10-8 (18); Robert Egger, Hayward, 6; Patrick Roth, Northland Pines, 8-10-2 (20).

