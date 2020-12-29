The Hayward Hurricanes boys hockey team posted two wins over quality opponents in action last week as they upset the Chippewa Falls Cardinals 3-1 at the Chippewa Ice Arena Monday, Dec. 21, and iced the Northland Pines Eagles 9-3 on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the Hayward Sports Center.
In their game against the Cardinals, the Canes took a 1-0 lead at 15:48 of the first period on a power play goal by Cole Asp, his sixth goal of the year. Cole Haack assisted on the play,
The Cardinals tied the game at 1-1 three minutes into the second period on a goal by Trevor Bowe.
In the second period, Cole Haack’s power play goal put the Canes ahead 2-1. They scored again on a rebound goal by Gibson Walsh in the third period to make the final score 3-1. The Canes outshot the Cardinals 30-14 and Logan Abric had 13 saves in goal for the Canes.
On Tuesday, Dec. 22, the Hurricanes tallied four goals in the second period to take a 6-1 lead over Northland Pines and skated to a 9-3 victory at the Hayward Sports Center. Monte Goold had a three-goal hat trick and Logan Abric and Robert Egger combined to make 24 saves.
The Hurricanes improved to 4-3 on the season. They play three games at a tournament in Somerset Dec. 28-30, then are scheduled to play at Hudson Saturday, Jan. 2.
Hayward 1 1 1 — 3 Chip. Falls 0 1 0 — 1
First period: Hayward 15:38, Cole Asp (Cole Haack), PP.
Second period: Chippewa 2:14, Trevor Bowe (Owen Krista, Ben Carlson); Hayward 15:31, Cole Haack (Chase Briggs, Monte Goold), PP.
Third period: Hayward, Gibson Walsh (Goold, Briggs).
Goalie saves: Zach LeMay, Chippewa, 26; Logan Abric, Hayward,13.
Power plays: Hayward, 2-for-3; Chippewa Falls, 0-for-1.
Shots on goal: Hayward, 30; Chippewa Falls, 14.
Penalties: Hayward, one for two minutes; Chippewa Falls, three for nine minutes.
Hayward 2 4 3 — 9 North. Pines 0 1 2 — 3
First period: Hayward 13:14, Cole Haack (Ryland Achtor, Cole Asp); Hayward 16:34, Logan Asp unassisted.
Second period: Hayward 4:28, Cole Asp (Chase Briggs); Hayward 7:40, Gibson Walsh (Riley Brennan), PP; Hayward 7:57, Brennan unassisted; Hayward 8:31, Monte Goold (Briggs, Cole Asp), PP; NL Pines 12:00, Max Brown unassisted, PP.
Third period: NL Pines 3:33, Riley McGee unassisted; NL Pines 5:16, Josh Chesney (Jake Wielhouwer); Hayward 6:43, Kayleb Martin (Brennan, Walsh); Hayward 11:08, Goold (Briggs), PP; Hayward 15:35, Goold (Haack, Brennan).
Power plays: NLP, 1-for-3; Hayward, 3-for-6.
Shots on goal: Hayward, 39; Northland Pines, 30.
Penalties: Pines, seven for 14 minutes; Hayward, four for eight minutes.
Goalie saves: Logan Abric, Hayward, 10-8 (18); Robert Egger, Hayward, 6; Patrick Roth, Northland Pines, 8-10-2 (20).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.